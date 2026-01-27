Test Engineers
We are looking for skilled Test Engineers to join our team in Gothenburg. You will be working as a consultant at one of our many exciting clients where you'll have the opportunity to work on innovative projects and collaborate with leading companies, primarily in the automotive industry.
The job
As a Test Engineer, you will play a crucial role in preparing and conducting a wide range of tests on vehicles and in Hil (Hardware in loop). You must possess strong problem-solving skills and a positive, can-do attitude. If you have a passion for vehicles, that's a big plus!
Qualifications
B.Sc. or M.Sc. in a relevant field
Valid Swedish B driving license
Relevant experience in testing, with a preference for those with experience in the automotive industry
Knowledge of CANoe, CANalyzer, and automotive diagnostic tools is highly desirable
Knowledge of dSpace toolchains is meriting as is good matlab/simulink knowledge
PS. We also have opportunities for Test Engineers outside of the automotive industry!
