Test Engineer- Automotive
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-01
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We are looking for an intermediate Test Engineer -Automotive) for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start is in June 2026, 6-months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Job Description
Analyze, standardize, and improve the test approaches, methods, and processes.
Execute testing and evaluation of various advanced and automated driving functions and development activities (e.g.: Collision Mitigation / Avoidance Systems - Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), etc.)
Vehicle Integration - Bringing up with the vehicle with the correct SW/HW required for the test activity.
Vehicle Testing - Main Responsible for Open-Loop & Closed-Loop testing in Vehicle for the ADAS Features (AEB/LSS)
Open Loop - Data Collection (public roads + test track)
Closed Loop - Sanity, Smoke & Functional testing (NCAP + Requirement based)
Contribute to Development test requests (ex: verifying functionality / bug)
Exploratory testing (ex: tests with multiple features interaction)
Providing Test results summary after Initial analysis and Issue Reporting
Support in Test Campaigns/Test Expeditions/Customer Demo
Support in Vehicle Maintenance & Garage activities.
Supports testing procedures and provides accurate documentations.
Makes a relevant contribution to the specification of the test requirements for the complete functional chain, sensors, sensor data fusion and driving control function.
Experience & Further Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in engineering (vehicle, mechanical, or electrical engineering Degree is beneficial) OR Freshman with relevant education (e.g. Autonomous vehicle control engineer or similar)
A minimum of 5 years experiences on the field of vehicle and/or ADAS component testing
Experience with ECU flashing and data logging.
Foundational understanding of Automotive Test processes like ASPICE/ ISO26262
Experience with issue tracking systems like Jira
Driving license, category B
Fluency in Swedish and English required.
Advantages
Knowledge of the inspection/testing methods, procedures, and equipment in the field of automotive (UNECE/EU regulations; NHTSA/EuNCAP protocols; international standards (ISO/SAE); OxTS, DTC equipment, etc.)
Experiences/knowledge in vehicle electronics (including vehicle communication systems, like CAN, Vector, NI products)
Capability of understanding technical specifications, inspection methods, electronics schemes
Programming knowledge/skills on different languages used for inspection/testing equipment (e.g.: C coding, Python, Vector scripting language, NI LabVIEW, etc.)
Excellent written and oral communication capability
Motivated, flexible, team player
Experiences in electronics and technology in the field of automotive
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is in in June 2026, 6 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7830027-2029354". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9940449