Test Engineer in Fiber Optics within Energy Systems
Our client is looking for a curious and inventive Test Engineer with experience in fiber optics. In this role, you will have the opportunity to dive deep into technical challenges, develop innovative solutions, and contribute to groundbreaking advancements.
You will become a specialist positioned at the intersection of optics, electronics, and power engineering. The role involves both theoretical work (design, analysis, documentation) and practical tasks (lab testing, troubleshooting, production), with a focus on fiber optic systems that are critical for the stable operation of HVDC installations. The position also entails close collaboration with both internal teams and external suppliers.
You are offered
• Excellent development opportunities - whether you wish to broaden your expertise or advance your career
• Competitive salary and favorable conditions for hybrid work
Work tasks
The role is centered on ensuring the highest quality and performance of optical components and systems through comprehensive testing, troubleshooting, and design of measurement solutions. You will play a key role in driving innovation and solving complex technical challenges in a fast-paced environment.
• Testing of optical components and systems
• Participating in troubleshooting and contributing to development projects
• Evaluating new components against standards
• Supporting the assembly team and collaborating closely with production, engineering colleagues, and other functions
• Technical degree in Electronics, Electrical Engineering, or Optics (or equivalent experience)
• Practical experience in a lab or production environment with fiber optics
• Fluency in English
It is meritorious if you have
• Good knowledge of Swedish
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Change oriented
• Supportive
• Goal oriented
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
