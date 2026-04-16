Test Engineer for a Global Company in Västerås
A Hub AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2026-04-16
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, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos A Hub AB i Västerås
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About our client
Our client is a global and leading company working towards a sustainable energy future for all. They serve customers in the energy, industry, and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the entire value chain. Together with their customers and partners, they develop groundbreaking technologies and drive the digital transformation needed to accelerate the energy transition toward a carbon-neutral future.
They are now looking for you, someone who wants to be part of their team, collaborate with dedicated colleagues, and make a real difference for both society and the climate!
About the role
In this role you will join a technically skilled team responsible for final testing and verification of customized control cabinets used in excitation systems before they are delivered to customers. You will work in a hands-on, problem-solving environment where electrical testing, measurement, and software validation are key parts of the daily work. The position includes close interaction with international customers who visit the site to participate in Factory Acceptance Tests (FAT), giving you both technical and customer-facing responsibilities.
Key responsibilities
Carry out final testing of control cabinets for excitation systems, including electrical connections, measurements, and verification of PLC and protection relay functionality
Perform troubleshooting and identify both electrical faults and software-related issues in control systems
Collaborate closely with design engineers, production teams, and visiting customers during test and verification activities
Contribute actively to continuous improvement work and safety initiatives within the department
Ensure documentation of test results and maintain high quality standards throughout the testing process
Requirements for the job
Experience in testing or commissioning electrical equipment, including control cabinets or test systems, preferably with education in electrical power engineering, automation, or control systems.
Good understanding of PLC programming, electrical schematics, and control systems.
Hands-on experience with cable routing, adjustment, and troubleshooting of electrical control cabinets, as well as knowledge of electrical measurement methods.
Good command of English, both spoken and written, as well as good knowledge of Microsoft Office.
Nice to have
Experience with signal generator systems such as FREJA/Sverker
Knowledge of motor control principles, such as start/stop functions, frequency control, and protection relay systems
Other information
Location: Västerås, onsite
Working hours: Full-time, Monday-Friday, daytime hours
Start date: To be agreed
Employment type: You will work as a consultant for 12 months before you have the opportunity to transition to employment with our client
Does this sound interesting? Don't hesitate to submit your application today!
A-hub is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to creating a diverse working environment. All qualified candidates will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, or disability.
By submitting your application for this job, you consent to A-hub using your personal information in accordance with our GDPR compliance policy. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7563118-1949666". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare A Hub AB
(org.nr 559177-9656), https://jobb.a-hub.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
A-hub Jobbnummer
9857373