Test Engineer Durability Testing
2024-02-12
Job description
We are looking for new colleague to join our team in a new automotive assignment as a Test Engineer Durability Testing Combustion Engines.
Responsibilities
As a Test Engineer within Combustion Engines, you will:
Perform physical and virtual testing such as performance and fuel consumption measurements or calculation, wind resistance and soiling, climate testing, durability, noise testing
Understand functions and verification requirements in order to define test targets
Identify the verification needs for Features, function or field test in order define test requirements
Analyze results and give recommendations in their respective technology area. Prepare and manage fault reports from tests
Document results and compile the engineering report (ER). Continuously update
Qualifications
Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent
Experience from durability testing within automotive industry
Understanding of data acquisition systems for vehicle data collection
Good verbal and written communication skills in English
