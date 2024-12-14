Test Engineer
2024-12-14
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Would you like to contribute to electrifying heavy transports to reduce our CO2 footprint?
Scania is undergoing a transformation journey within electrification, bringing new ways of working and exciting new products. Our team is a testing and calculation group working with propulsion development, an essential part of this journey. We work according to the agile methodology and SAFe framework. Experimenting is part of our routine, leading to many successful methods and close collaboration between test engineers and simulation engineers.
We are now looking for someone who wants to contribute to this transformation and join our team as a Test Engineer!
This role is ideal for someone starting their career and looking for an opportunity to grow and learn within an innovative environment.
This is us
Our team consists of 2 Test Engineers, 13 Simulation Engineers, and one Manager. We are a diverse group with varied work experiences, nationalities, genders, and ages, which we have found to be a key to our success. Many of us have worked together for several years, building a strong culture of collaboration (teamwork) and mutual support. To keep this culture thriving, we regularly hold focus days, group learning sessions, and fun team activities. Outside of work, we enjoy spending time together, with regular after-work gatherings and other events where everyone is welcome. These moments, both at work and beyond, all these together, have created a great team spirit that we are truly proud of.
To ensure you feel supported from day one, you will have a dedicated supervisor during your initial period. The team is always ready to help, and we strive to make onboarding a smooth and enjoyable experience. On a personal note, I have had the privilege of leading this team for five years. Before stepping into a managerial role, I worked as a calculation engineer within durability, which has given me valuable insight into the work we do and the challenges we tackle together.
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks working on-site at our testing facility in Södertälje. With a strong focus on personal development, we provide clear development plans to help you reach your goals, supported by internal and external courses. In addition to career and development opportunities, we can offer you other benefits, such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company, and much more. Scania also organizes several events yearly where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Your assignment
As a Test Engineer in our team, you will focus on durability and static rig testing for components within the electrified powertrain. This includes planning, preparing, and performing testing to understand new solutions and their associated failure modes. You will also contribute to method development, rig design, and process improvements for testing.
Examples of tasks could be..
Plan and prepare for tests, ensuring alignment with mechanics.
Performing static or durability tests on transmission components.
Calibrating components for vehicle testing.
Suggesting and ordering rig designs or updates.
Verifying simulations with test results.
Writing test reports.
Your profile
To succeed in this role we believe that you are organized and structured. You are solution-oriented and seek collaboration and synergies. You find coordination and planning fun! You strive for autonomy, act with a high sense of responsibility, and have the endurance to finish off what you have started. You enjoy working with your hands on real components and find building and repairing stimulating.
We also believe that..
You have a Bachelor's or Master's degree, preferably in solid mechanics, physics, mechanical or vehicle engineering.
You write and speak fluently in English. If you write and speak fluently in Swedish, it is a merit.
Previous experience in testing or rigg development is a plus but not a requirement - we will support you as you grow into the role.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace. If you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't perfectly align with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position or group please don't hesitate to contact Anna Glassel (Group Manager, ENTAC), at anna.x.glassel@scania.com
.
Application
If this sounds like you and you find the challenges interesting, we are happy to receive your application!
Your application should include a CV and an education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2025-01-12. We will have an ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the last application period, therefore the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Due to the holiday period, we will pause the recruitment process between 2024-12-21 and 2025-01-01.
Welcome to apply!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,238 trucks, 4,994 buses as well as 13,400 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 170 billion, of which 21 percent were services related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 57,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com
