Test engineer
2024-08-18
Seeking a Software Tester mainly within the automotive industry with a Keen Eye: Be Part of Elitsia AB's Small Team with Big Outreach!
Hello, digital detective! Are you a master at spotting the unseen, turning software bugs into extinct species with your sharp observational skills? If you're nodding in agreement, then Elitsia AB, a compact powerhouse of two based in Gothenburg, has the perfect mission for you. While you'll proudly wear the Elitsia AB cape, your adventures will take you to the realms of our esteemed clients, where your skills will shine and your impacts will be monumental.
Who Are We?
Elitsia AB is a story of ambition and dreams packed into a small team. Since our inception in 2012, we've been juggling consulting by day and plotting mobile gaming revolutions by coffee breaks. As we look to scale our duo to a trio, your role will not only enhance our capabilities but also extend our reach into new territories through our client projects.
Your Quest:
Bug Extermination: Embark on voyages through the customers products and services, uncovering and eliminating bugs with the precision of a skilled hunter.
Quality Champion: Stand guard over our projects, ensuring they leave our (and our clients') hands in pristine condition.
Insight Generator: Your discoveries and suggestions will be the beacon guiding us and our clients toward continuous improvement and innovation.
Why Elitsia AB?
Direct Impact: Your work will visibly shape both our future and that of our clients.
Rewarding Package: Expect a competitive salary, fantastic benefits, and yes, those surprise tokens of appreciation that keep things interesting.
A Voice That Matters: Small team means your insights and ideas are not just welcomed, they're vital.
Who We're Looking For:
A bug hunter par excellence, with an eye for detail that nothing can evade.
Thrilled by the chase and the capture, turning bug hunting into an art form.
Excited about the dynamic nature of consulting, ready to make a significant impact across different projects.
Keen to be a crucial part of a small team with wide-reaching influence.
How to Apply:
Feeling like you're the hero we need for our next chapter? Great! Send over your resume! And, because we're curious: Tell us in a few sentences why the opportunity to work as a consultant at Elitsia AB excites you.
Step into a role at Elitsia AB where you're not just joining a team; you're expanding our family and our footprint in the tech world.
Elitsia AB: Where every test is an adventure, and every software tester a champion.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-17
E-post: info@elitsia.com
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Software Test Engineer". Omfattning
Elitsia AB
