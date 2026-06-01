Territory Manager
Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag / Bankjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla bankjobb i Eskilstuna
2026-06-01
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag i Eskilstuna
, Göteborg
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Company description:
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Job description:Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
About us
The Volvo Group is one of the world's largest producers of commercial transport solutions, providing services throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia/Pacific. Volvo Financial Services (VFS) is the global financial services organization for the Volvo Group with total managed assets of approximately 175 Billion SEK. VFS Swedish operations has been certified as a Great Place to Work.
Position
As Territory Manager at Volvo Financial Services (VFS) you are implementing the commercial activities in your assigned territory including parts of: The county of Jönköping, Östergötland, Västra Götaland, Värmland, Västmanland, Örebro, Dalarna and Södermanland.
The Territory Manager is tasked with increasing revenues, penetration levels and sales volumes at acceptable levels of credit risk. The role provides support to the dealer sales reps in your territory in order to support the overall sales of Volvo Groups products and services, you will be based in Eskilstuna and report to Commercial Director Sweden.
Key responsibilities
• Interfaces directly with end customers in the territory, negotiates deals, sells products and solve problems. Ensure deals are compliant with company regulatory and tax requirements.• Undertakes background research to gather information on the customer business, segment and financial situation ensuring that deals are most likely to be approved by the appropriate credit and risk committee• Seek new opportunities to enhance service offerings through a profound knowledge of the customer's business • Meets customer's together with the dealer. Volvo Group product sellers and facilitates sales with VFS bundled offerings.• Deliver point of sales training and provide guidance to dealer sales reps for all VFS products and offerings.• Provides input to sales forecasts. Support quarterly key dealer reviews• Establishes strong relationships with customers and specifically with key accounts to improve the achievement of business objectives• Work together with the dealer to facilitate VFS presence in the market and at the end customer
Education & Professional Experience
• Tertiary education or equivalent required• High level of financial understanding required• Deep and broad knowledge of the asset based finance industry required• Minimum of five years' experience as a Territory Manager or equivalent is required
Competencies & Skills
• Excellent sales and negotiation skills• Strong ability to build, develop and maintain strong relationships with customers, dealers and colleagues in the Volvo Group product areas• Ability to develop, explain and sell complex, bundled offerings• Is target-driven, self-motivated and tenacious in achieving objectives• High level of IT application skills• Good level of English (oral/written)
For further information, please contact:Magnus Lidén, Commercial Director at +46 73 902 67 35 or magnus.liden@volvo.com
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "32204-44216205". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556029-5197)
635 10 ESKILSTUNA Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Mrs.
Mona Teien Borkmann +46 739028137 Jobbnummer
9940613