Temporary Group Financial Controller
2026-01-29
Are you passionate about accounting and consolidation and want to work in a truly international environment?
We are currently looking for a motivated Group Financial Controller to join our Group Accounting team in a temporary position for a period of approximately two years. This role has been created to provide support during an exciting and significant transformation project, where the Group will be implementing a new Corporate Performance Management system. As we navigate this transition, your contribution will be key in ensuring continuity in our reporting processes and maintaining high-quality deliverables throughout the project lifecycle.
Group Accounting is responsible for the financial consolidation of the Atlas Copco Group in compliance with IFRS. The Group consists of more than 400 legal entities in around 70 countries.
As Group Financial Controller, you are one of the key players in the Group consolidation process; and will, together with your colleagues, be responsible to secure high quality and efficiency in the reporting and consolidation. In the Group Accounting team, we work with job rotation of accounting and reporting processes, which will give you the opportunity to learn and develop in different aspects of the group reporting process and quality assurance of the financial statements of the Group. We also focus on continuous reporting process improvements and efficiency through digitalization.
Main responsibilities:
• Participate in the Group's monthly, quarterly, and annual closing processes, securing high quality reporting and consolidation
• Ensure the quality of financial information reported by the subsidiaries
• Drive continuous improvements within the Group's financial reporting and consolidation, together with the rest of the team
• Advise stakeholders across the Group on accounting-related matters
• Contribute to various projects within accounting and financial reporting
In this role you will be reporting to the Group Accounting Manager and will be based in Group Center in Sickla (Stockholm), Sweden.
To succeed, you will need
We are looking for someone who has a degree in business administration or a similar qualification, with previous experience in advanced accounting work. You should have worked independently for several years with monthly and annual closings, as well as the preparation of annual reports. You may also have direct experience from auditing. Good knowledge of IFRS is also required.
As a person, you are positive, driven, and enjoy learning new processes and routines in your daily work and you are accustomed to contributing to change and supporting the digitalization of processes. You are thorough, structured, and capable of working independently as well as in a team. Naturally, you are service oriented and view interaction with people in the organization as an enjoyable part of your role.
It is an advantage if you have previous experience from an international environment. Fluency in English, both written and spoken is a requirement for the position, as well as good knowledge of Excel. Experience from SAP BPC, Power BI and CCH Tagetik are a plus.
In return, we offer
• A dynamic and passionate central team with contacts and cooperation across the Group
• Plenty of opportunities to grow and develop
• Potential to see your ideas realized and to make an impact
• New challenges and new things to learn every day
• A hybrid work model
Job location
This role offers a hybrid working arrangement, allowing you to split your time between working remotely and being on-site at our office in Stockholm, Sweden.
Contact information
Talent Acquisition Team: Vanessa Zettergreen
Hiring Manager: Susanne Nordh
