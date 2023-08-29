Technical Visualisation Developer - Omniverse
2023-08-29
For our client in Gothenburg, we are looking for a Technical Visualisation Developer.
What's in it for you?
Do you want to be part of the Visualisation department at our client with the ambition to become the best in our industry? To work with Tech Artists and Developers focused on realising design projects into commercial assets mainly through the concepts Digital Twin and Digital Universe?
We are now searching for an experienced Developer to join our Technical Visualisation team. To succeed in this role, we believe you have a passion for developing world-class tools and processes to streamline and enable for efficient work mainly in Omniverse visualisation pipeline but also in a cross functional manner in the Visualisation department.
This is a strategic competence in supporting Design in future product creation. By creating a customer digital twin car dataset, improve content creation pipeline and enable for creation of customer experiences of tomorrow, we create the opportunity for our surrounding world to explore our products.
What you will do:
You will develop tools and functionality for Omniverse using Python, building together with us a USD-based visualisation pipeline.
Do you fit the profile?
We are looking for a highly driven, motivated and engaged developer that collaborates in an excellent way.
You have experience in:
3D software
USD
Omniverse
Python
You also have experience from content creation pipeline development, software development and quality assurance of embedded systems. Documented experience in Python as well as modern coding, testing, debugging, and automation techniques is a must. Proficient in SCM, preferably GIT. In addition to this, skills in game engine development like Unity or Unreal and good understanding of asset creation and visualisation software is a bonus. Being familiar with Linux environment is a plus.
We are looking for a candidate with several years of relevant experience within this technical area, i.e., from computer game industry, CGI production company, product experience company.
