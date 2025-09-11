Technical Training Developer
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Is your passion making people understand how our trucks work? Do you want to develop our dealer network? Then you can be the one we are looking for!
What do we do?
Technical Training contribute to the work with developing and supporting the Service Market and Retail business at Volvo Trucks. At Volvo Trucks Technical Training we develop and deliver training solutions for our dealer network, having the workshop technicians as our main target group. Our technical training offer includes both face-to-face training courses as well as online learning solutions.
We cooperate with a global network of technical trainers to reach the technicians in a classroom environment, through the train-the-trainer concept. The global trainer network is also involved in our training development projects. Together we all get an opportunity to work with the very latest technology and products within the truck industry.
Many technicians in the dealer network work with both Volvo Trucks and Renault Trucks. Therefore, we cooperate closely with the Technical Training team at Renault Trucks in Lyon.
Other partners are:
* Sales Areas and Market Companies
* The Volvo Trucks Product Management and other head office functions
* Group Trucks Technology
We are now looking for a Technical Training Developer to extend the Technical Training team.
What will you do?
As a Technical Training Developer you will develop instructor led training courses as well as online training solutions. Both established and new methods and tools will be used.
You will act as a trainer when handing over the training solutions to our market companies. This mainly takes place in the Training Centre in Gothenburg but you may also deliver training in other Volvo locations around the world.
All your work will be done in close cooperation with your colleagues at Technical Training, with other technical experts within the company and with our global trainer network.
Together with the rest of the team you will be a key player when continuously improving our way of working with technical training.
Qualifications
* University degree in relevant field, or equivalent experience
* Genuine interest in and a good understanding of trucks, truck systems and components.
* Experience from and interest in communication and knowledge transfer.
* Experience from structuring and simplifying technical information from various sources.
* Excellent presentation skills in English
* Excellent technical writing skills in English
* Skilled in using Office 365 applications
* Team player with a positive and solution-oriented attitude
It's a plus if you have:
* Workshop experience
* Truck driver license
The position is based in Gothenburg. Occasional travelling will be required.
At Volvo Trucks we are actively working to establish groupings that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender and nationality, etc. We find that well balanced working teams increases group dynamics, creativity and new approaches to solutions.
For further information, please contact:
Marcus Olsson, Director Technical TrainingMarcus.p.olsson@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
At Volvo Trucks you will be part of leading the way towards a sustainable transport industry. For nearly a century we have been innovating for people - to make life easier, better and safer. Driving progress is our promise to customers, to the industry and to society. At Volvo Trucks we share a curiosity to learn, we work with passion and we embrace change to stay ahead. Join us, together we move the world we want to live in.
