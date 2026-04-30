Technical System Manager
Nordnet Bank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordnet Bank AB i Stockholm
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Nordnet is a leading pan-Nordic digital platform for savings and investments. Ever since we started in 1996, our purpose has been to democratize savings and investments. Through innovation, simplicity, and transparency, we challenge traditional ways in the financial industry, and give private savers access to the same information, tools and services as professionals. Our ambition is to inspire, encourage and enable people to take their savings to the next level, no matter who they are.
In brief
At Nordnet we want to democratize savings and investments by giving our customers access to the best tools and information whether you are a professional investor or a small saver. With modern technologies and speed of delivery, we are building the next generation investment platform.
Now, we're looking for an engaged and experienced Technical System Manager to take technical ownership of our systems lifecycle: test, implementation, maintenance and decommissioning.
This is part of the role
The Technical System Manager is a highly valuable role at Nordnet, where you bridge the gap between business and IT. In this position, you take a hands-on and operational approach, comfortably taking ownership and driving your work forward independently. To succeed, you thrive in troubleshooting and configuration, while effectively collaborating with key stakeholders such as system owners, tech leads, and specialists.
You ensure that the systems are aligned and fulfil Nordnet's technical, regulatory and internal requirements.
You work proactively to ensure that our systems are maintained and upgraded in a proper way.
You drive discussions with vendors on a technical level is a prerequisite in this role to optimize the systems. You are responsible to coordinate and ensure that development, test and changes occur at the right time and according to standards. Project management skills will come in handy for this role.
You will be a key stakeholder towards system owners and business counterparts to identify technical risks, escalations in critical cases for incidents and requests and be responsible to ensure compliance to the relevant controls that apply to the system.
This position includes on-call duty.
As a Technical System Manager you:
Thrive on transparent communication and cooperation with your stakeholders.
Have an extensive IT background with solid knowledge of applications and IT environments, as well as senior troubleshooting skills.
Are organized, thorough, and methodical in a way that benefits the team's working climate and ability to deliver high-quality solutions.
Are used to working with high-performing, business-critical systems.
Keep track of new trends within your area of expertise.
Love new technology and see problems as opportunities to improve.
Are passionate about modern, proactive operational work.
Background
We see that you have experience from previous roles such as System Application Owner or Technical System Manager. You possess a strong foundation in the following areas:
• Core IT Infrastructure: Extensive experience managing enterprise Windows environments and Microsoft Windows Server.
• Cloud Computing: Proficiency in public cloud ecosystems, specifically Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
• Cloud Migrations: Proven hands-on experience in planning, managing, and executing infrastructure migrations to the cloud.
• Technical Documentation: Skilled in creating and maintaining detailed process documentation and technical specifications.
Bonus Qualifications / Nice to Have:
• Industry Experience: A background in the Banking or Financial Services sector.
• Database Management: Experience working with Microsoft SQL Server.
• Automation: Proficiency in Microsoft PowerShell scripting.
• Messaging & Middleware: Familiarity with Message Queue (MQ) technologies.
• Specialized Systems: Experience using or managing Abasec.
Language skills in both Swedish and English are mandatory.
What we offer
We offer you the opportunity to work in a Nordic environment with a strong focus on delivery, product development and technology. Our ambitions are high and you will embark on a fast and challenging journey together with a skillful team of sharp and committed colleagues.
We are 900 employees in Stockholm, Oslo, Helsinki and Copenhagen.
Visit us on: www.nordnetab.com
Questions & applications
If you have questions, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner, Lovisa Malmberg, lovisa.malmberg@nordnet.se
Please apply today by using the button below - we will start interviewing immediately. Please note that we do only accept applications through our recruitment system, hence no email applications will be considered.
We want to inform you that Nordnet conducts credit and background checks on the final candidate.
We look forward to receiving your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7663048-1975818". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordnet Bank AB
(org.nr 516406-0021), https://career.nordnetab.com
Alströmergatan 39 (visa karta
)
112 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Nordnet Jobbnummer
9885352