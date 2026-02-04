Technical Support Specialist - Construction Materials
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Byggjobb / Stockholm Visa alla byggjobb i Stockholm
2026-02-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Täby
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organization Beredskapslyftet, supports newcomers in taking their first steps into the Swedish labour market - while at the same time helping employers access new talent.
This vacancy is part of the upcoming Rekryteringsmässa taking place on March 19. If your profile matches the requirements, you may be invited to an interview at the Rekryteringsmässa on March 19. Please note that only invited candidates will be able to attend the event.
Our client is an organization working with construction materials, technical advisory services, and knowledge transfer related to building and reconstruction projects. The organization collaborates closely with suppliers, partners, and construction sites, with a strong focus on quality, technical expertise, and practical application. The role involves close interaction with customers and partners, as well as work in an environment with international interfaces.
Location:
Stockholm (Frihamnen area)
Who we are looking for:
Technical Support Specialist - Construction Materials
Your responsibilities:
• Provide technical support to customers, partners, and internal teams
• Advise on the use of construction materials and products, such as dry mixes, insulation, surface treatments, foundations, paints, screeds, timber products, scaffolding, and tools
• Explain technical specifications, installation methods of products company is selling
• Act as a technical point of contact between suppliers and customers
• Support customers with technical questions, claims, and product selection
• Collect feedback from construction sites and communicate it internally
• Participate in product trainings, demonstrations, and trade fairs
• Contribute to product descriptions and technical documentation
Requirements:
• Documented hands-on experience in construction work
• Strong practical knowledge of construction processes, materials, and installation methods
• Ability to read and understand technical documentation
• Good communication skills and ability to build effective communicaiton with customers
• Basic computer skills (CRM systems, documentation, email)
• Fluent Ukrainian (spoken and written) - mandatory
• English at a strong intermediate level (B1 - able to participate in everyday technical discussions)
• Readiness for buisness trips within Europe
Meritorious but not required:
• Experience from construction work in Sweden
• Experience in a supervisory role (e.g. foreman, site supervisor)
• Experience working closely with suppliers or participating in product training programmes
Your profile:
• Practical and technically minded
• Solution-oriented and responsible
• Pedagogical, with the ability to explain technical matters clearly
• Structured, detail-oriented, and professional
• Open to learning and long-term development
What the employer offers:
• Full-time position (100%)
• Consultancy contract or permanent employment
• Office hours (Monday-Friday, daytime)
• Opportunity to grow into a technical expert role
• Work in projects with a clear reconstruction and societal impact focus
Important:
This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply Ersättning
Månadslön - Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören
, https://connectingjobs.se/ Arbetsplats
Beredskapslyftet Jobbnummer
9724056