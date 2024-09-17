Technical Support Engineer - Geometry and Meshing
2024-09-17
We are seeking to expand our technical support team with someone who is passionate about simulation, problem solving, and technical communication. Do you want to work in an environment with talented and driven colleagues where your interest in maths and physics is valued and put to use? How about helping engineers with some of the most crucial steps in turning their ideas in to full-fledged computational models? Now is your chance!
Who We Are
COMSOL is the leading innovator of multiphysics simulation software for research and product development. The COMSOL product suite enables our users to solve challenging science and engineering problems, thanks to our intuitive and flexible user interface. We create the tools that drive new breakthroughs in science and engineering, and we love what we do. Founded in Sweden in 1986, the COMSOL organization boasts 16 offices and a distributor network throughout the world with more than 500 employees.
What You'll Do
In COMSOL's newly renovated Stockholm office, we develop the core functionality of our multiphysics product family, used worldwide in research and development (R&D) and computer-aided engineering (CAE). We also provide customers and other COMSOL offices with technical support on the use of our products for solving complex science and engineering problems. Joining our technical support team, you will:
Help COMSOL Multiphysics users in Sweden and internationally diagnose and overcome challenges in their models and simulation apps
Continuously expand your knowledge within geometry handling and meshing to help users get the most out of their simulations
Handle support cases within your fields of expertise as well as interfacing with other disciplines
Confer with potential customers and users facing new projects, to help them understand how our products can meet their needs
Contribute to the development of our software by processing and submitting feedback on current and suggested new functionality
From time to time be involved in teaching, giving webinars, meeting with customers, creating example models, and other tasks relating to the interaction between the user and the software
Discuss your ongoing support cases with close colleagues who will enthusiastically dig in if presented with an interesting problem
What We're Looking For
First and foremost you have a keen interest in finding and communicating solutions to challenging problems and questions. You are able to refocus on new tasks several times a day and always work with short deadlines. You are compassionate and imaginative enough to develop a feel for how to best help the customer, also when that means addressing questions that they haven't yet asked.
We are looking for a technical support engineer with the following background:
An MSc or higher degree in engineering, physics, applied mathematics, or physical science
A good working knowledge of a wide range of physics, and a genuine interest in learning more
Able to communicate with confidence in a client-facing environment, in written and spoken English
Experience in modeling based on numerical methods, such as the finite element method or similar, is meriting
Experience with Computer-Aided Design (CAD) software is meriting
Swedish language skills are of merit but not required
Must be eligible to work in Sweden
What we offer
You will quickly play a key role within the technical support team, and be in daily contact with sales, marketing, and development. As the company is growing continuously, we strive toward making you an expert in your field within a few years. Along the way, you will be supported by experienced colleagues in a collaborative working environment. In addition to an exciting career working with a sophisticated software product, we also offer a competitive salary, individual pension plans, sponsored gym membership and social get-togethers. We respect your leisure time and need for a work-life balance. Our office is located in central Stockholm.
To Apply
Does this sound interesting? Submit your application, including your university grades, using the form below. If you have any questions regarding this position, please contact jonas.jobb@comsol.com
