Technical Support Agent to TaxiCaller
Taxicaller Nordic AB / Kundservicejobb / Linköping Visa alla kundservicejobb i Linköping
2024-06-14
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Taxicaller Nordic AB i Linköping
, Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
About Us:
Since 2011, TaxiCaller has revolutionized the transportation industry with our cutting-edge dispatch and fleet management software, serving taxi companies worldwide. Now, we're seeking a passionate individual to join our tight-knit Customer Support Team at our headquarters in Linköping Science Park.
About the Position:
As a 2nd line technical support agent, your role will be dynamic and diverse. You'll empower our 1st line support team with advanced technical assistance, become a system expert, and serve as a central point of contact across departments. From quality assurance to content creation, your impact will be felt at every level.
Your daily tasks will include:
Advise and support 1st line support, sales, and KAM teams.
Assist Marketing and Sales with technical accuracy in content creation and demos.
Create support resources like user guides and manuals.
Contribute to internal training material and process development.
To succeed, we beleive that you:
Are a team player with a hunger for learning.
Show a proactive self-development mindset.
Have strong customer service ethos.
Have excellent problem-solving skills with keen attention to detail.
Can demostrate clear communication skills (English fluency is required).
Are Proficient in computing with a passion for technology.
This is an entry-level position and while technical qualifications are not mandatory, a strong technical interest is essential.
It will be considered an advantage if:
You offer multilingual proficiency, especially Finnish, French, or Spanish.
You have previous technical support experience, ideally in an international setting.
You have a basic understanding of software, APIs, and mobile applications.
Why Join Us?
You have the opportunity to be a part of a forward-thinking team focused on growth and customer satisfaction. Your contributions will shape TaxiCaller's future, offering abundant career opportunities in sync with our success.
Learn more about TaxiCaller Careers here: https://www.taxicaller.com/en/careers
and on LinkedIn here: www.linkedin.com/company/taxicaller.
Recruitment will continue until we feel we've found the right fit, so we recommend applying as soon as possible - we look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-14
E-post: jobs@taxicaller.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Technical Support". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Taxicaller Nordic AB
(org.nr 556878-7864), http://www.taxicaller.com
Diskettgatan 11A (visa karta
)
583 35 LINKÖPING Jobbnummer
8748400