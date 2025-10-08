Technical Support - Video Bingo Terminals

Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Skövde
2025-10-08


Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Skövde, Tibro, Tidaholm, Götene, Skara eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB i Skövde, Malmö eller i hela Sverige

Main duties
End-to-end service: Installation, maintenance, analysis, customer support, and repair of Video Bingo Terminals tailored for clients throughout Sweden.
Responsibilities/ Your role:
Installation of servers and terminals for our clients around Sweden.
Maintenance and analysis of the terminals.
Customer support for our clients.
Repair of electronic equipment.

Who you are:
Have relevant experience in electronic fields.
Has experience in electronic welding (iron soldering).
Has Electronic knowledge to repair motherboards and electronic components (SMD, PCB).
Has experience with FPGA boards.
Skilled troubleshooting IT systems and networking.
Fluent in English, written and spoken. Swedish and Spanish are an advantage.
Has Remote Support Experience.
Computer skilled
Has Unix-Linux experience will be valued.
Understand the importance of proper documentation and follow-up.
Experienced in inventories or stock control
Good customer service and an analytical mindset.
Has Driver's license.
Higher education could compensate for the lack of experience.

We value:
The ideal candidate will be outgoing, friendly and responsible.
Be well-presented and maintain a professional image.
Be courteous and focused on providing a consistently high standard of customer service.
Flexible about traveling.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-18
E-post: jobs_se@gtsnordic.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB (org.nr 559103-9986)
Stationsgatan 7-9 (visa karta)
541 30  SKÖVDE

Arbetsplats
GTS Nordic Sweden AB

Jobbnummer
9546418

