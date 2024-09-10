Technical Specialist, Food & Beverage
2024-09-10
Find what drives you on a team with a more than a 70-year history of discovery, determination, and innovation. As a global leader in high-tech filtration, separation, and purification, Pall Corporation thrives on helping our customers protect people. Our products serve a wide range of markets, so if your interests lie along the spectrum of Life Sciences to Industrial, you will find a rewarding role here. For the exponentially curious, Pall is a place you can thrive and amplify your impact on the world.
Pall is proud to work alongside a community of nine fellow Danaher Life Sciences companies. Together, we're pioneering the future of science and medicine, developing products that enable researchers in the fight to save lives. Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
The Technical Specialist is responsible for supporting sales representatives and clients in product screenings and treatment program selection and meet the customer's cost and performance objectives. In the role you will get a chance to work in a diverse position with different client needs and challenges and will have the chance of becoming specialist within food and beverage. You will support across all F&B mini-markets (wine, beer, alcohol free beverages, alternative proteins, flavours, spirits) by running trails in lab but also troubleshooting on production scale.
This position is part of the SLS (Scientific Laboratory Services) Food & Beverage and will be located in either Copenhagen, Malmoe/Lund, Stockholm or somewhere near a Danaher site in the Nordics.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Work in technical sales support.
Help with troubleshooting at customer sites.
Learn PALL technologies
Planning your own schedule
Supporting the Nordic
The essential requirements of the job include:
University degree in Engineering or Science and 2+ years of experience in similar role, or 6+ years of experience without University Degree
Experience from food or beverage industry
Experience working with lab equipment
Experience working with GLP or GMP
Fluency in English in both speech and writing
It would be a plus if you also possess knowledge in:
Any of the Nordic languages
Application:
We continuously assess candidates and invite for interviews, so please don't hesitate to submit your CV/resume and cover letter.
Thank you for your interest. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-22
E-post: jette.martens@danaher.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Scheelevägen 2
223 81 LUND Kontakt
Ann-Charlotte Wahlstrom ann-charlotte_wahlstrom@europe.pall.com 0760030592 Jobbnummer
8890010