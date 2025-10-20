Technical Sound Designer
2025-10-20
Technical Sound Designer
We are Pigs Will Fly Studios!
We are an ambitious indie studio in Jönköping, developing a new game based on an exclusive IP. We are brave, creative, ambitious, and have fun!
The role
Pigs Will Fly is looking for a Technical Sound Designer to join our development team. Just to be clear, we are not looking for composers or musicians. If you have those strengths, that is a bonus, but what we are looking for is someone with a lot of experience working with integration of sound and audio into the Unreal 5 engine using middleware like FMOD and Wwise.
Your work will entail crafting rich, immersive audio experiences that bring the game world to life, from evocative soundscapes to responsive, interactive elements that deepen player engagement. Your creative instincts will shape how the game sounds and feels, helping to define its emotional tone and atmosphere.
Working closely with designers, developers, and fellow audio artists, you'll work for a shared creative audio vision. You will contribute, lead and mentor other sound designers and audio artists. You'll also help build tools and workflows that support both experimentation and polish, enabling the team to deliver a cohesive, high-quality audio experience across platforms.
As a team we are working with an agile structure and mindset, where every member is part of the creative process, so being able to effectively communicate and provide and receive feedback is essential.
What you'll do
Lead the work of sound design, guiding and mentoring the team.
Create and implement immersive sound effects, ambient audio, and dynamic interactive audio content in Unreal Engine with FMOD and Wwise.
Collaborate with game developers, and fellow audio professionals to seamlessly incorporate audio into gameplay experiences.
Deliver top-tier audio quality while optimizing performance across various platforms.
Build and maintain audio tools, scripts, and workflows to streamline production and improve efficiency.
Partner with our programmers to diagnose and fix technical audio issues.
Keep current with the latest trends, tools, and best practices in sound design and real-time audio.
Required qualifications
At least 5 years of experience in developing video games as a Sound Designer
Experienced with FMOD in the Unreal Engine 5, with a strong understanding of its audio pipeline.
Ability to merge creative audio design with technical implementation.
Good strategic ability. You are able to prioritize correctly with regards to goals and identify upcoming needs & problems.
Outstanding proficiency in English, in both written and verbal communication.
As a person - you are proactive, flexible and organized, you enjoy collaborating with others.
Bonus qualifications
Proficient in Wwise in Unreal Engine, with a strong understanding of its audio pipeline.
Proven experience across multiple development cycles
Shipped at least 1 AA game
Knowledge of agile workflows and kanban
What we offer
Probably the coolest sound stage in all of Scandinavia
A top tier Dolby Atmos Studio
Early adoption of new technology, allowing for plenty of room for personal growth and learning new skills
Occupational pension
Health benefits
An office located in a truly unique building in central Jönköping
A friendly and inclusive work place centered around fun and creativity
Details
During the recruitment process, we will place great emphasis on your personal qualities. We will be interviewing candidates continuously until the position has been filled.
Location: Jönköping, Sweden. (We have a policy of four days at the office, one day working from home.)
NOTE: You must have a visa/permit to work in Sweden
Start: Autumn-Winter 2025
Form of Employment: We offer you a permanent full-time position, starting with a probationary period.
All applications must be in english and include a portfolio & resumé/CV
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Pigs Will Fly Studios AB
(org.nr 559436-8333) Jobbnummer
9564478