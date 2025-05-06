Technical Project Manager- Automotive
2025-05-06
We are looking for a Software Responsible "Technical Project Manager- Automotive" for a global company in Gothenburg.
Start is in June, 2 Year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Assignment Description
Help us power sustainable mobility.
The client is looking for a Software Responsible within Software & Electronics group. This is a fantastic opportunity to work with new powertrain control development. You will work as part of a top-performance in-house team with highly skilled people, to create world-class powertrain solutions. Our scope is from hybrid engine control systems to cover fully electric powertrains with functions such as Electrical drive units, inverters, and transmissions.
We are looking for a development engineer who is responsible for understanding customers requirement, find efficient solutions together with our suppliers and co-workers and design solutions. You will get engineering tasks that challenge you to continue your technical and personal development with us. You will be responsible for either one of our ECUs or inverter in one or more of our ongoing exciting projects.
There are unlimited possibilities for collaborative people who are ready to make the difference. We are re-imagining motion for a brighter future. Exploring how to push our environmental impact towards zero. Designing tomorrows powertrain solutions for automotive and beyond.
What will you do?
As a Software Responsible, you will lead and coordinate the development of the Base Software in the ECUs or inverters in different phases of the project. You will be part of a team consisting of Software and Hardware engineers and work tightly with the Software Architect and the System Designer in our group.
You will be the single point of contact towards the supplier for the product you have responsibility for and need to secure the technology, cost, and timing to meet the project targets. You need to have technical insight in the requirements of the area you work in to be able to have constructive dialogues both with the customer (both internal and external) and the supplier.
Requirements
Do you fit the profile?
You have a M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Electrical or Mechatronics Engineering or similar relevant experience.
You have experience in Base Software development of one or more of our products; inverter and/or ECM, TCM, etc. It's also valuable having knowledge of Autosar, application Software and integration.
The cross-functional nature of the role offers you possibility to advance your competence in the subsystem areas and your professional network. You need to master communication in English; both in written and spoken. For good collaboration and communication its also desired to have good knowledges in Swedish language.
To flourish you are a caring, collaborative person with a global mindset, and a passion for innovation and a drive to create excellence.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is in June, Two Year's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
