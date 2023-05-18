Technical Project Manager (35482)
2023-05-18
Are you looking for the next step in your career at the global leader in sustainable energy solutions? Are you motivated with a desire to work on transformational projects? If so Vestas has the opportunity for you!
EVP NCE > SBU NCE Construction & Operations > Construction Support
Technical Project Engineering department consists of the onshore Technical Project Managers providing technical support to the customers and the Project Managers in North Central Europe (NCE) during the Construction phase. Our focus is to facilitate the technical requests and improve customer dialogue, ensuring no technical items block major project milestones. The Technical Project Manager actively maintains relationships with the internal and external key stakeholders.
Responsibilities
Technical point of contact for Vestas Customers and Project Managers during the construction phase (project preparation, execution and closing until handover to Service)
Creating technical statements in collaboration with R&D, CIM, Service Engineering, etc
Regular technical meetings with key customers, ensuring progress on critical tasks (e.g. CIM cases, technical issues, new technical solutions, punch list items, etc.)
Close alignment with Project Management regions to find technical and commercial solutions for the customers
Support Project Managers in communicating TCC with the customers for the critical CIM cases
Coordinate implementation of critical technical upgrade cases during the Construction phase
Support Project Managers in escalation meetings with interfaces outside the Construction department (e.g. Regional VPS, CIM, SDC and WTG Engineering)
Ensure knowledge sharing across the region and initiate design changes and improvements (CIM, ECM process)
Qualifications
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering or Business Administration
3-5 years of experience in a similar role and previous experience in the Wind Industry will be considered
Solid level of technical expertise coupled with a commercial insight into various engineering decisions
Previous experience with direct technical customer communication
Have good communication skills and are fluent in English and German (speaking and writing)
Good IT skills (MS Office)
Competencies
Multicultural & international mindset, ability to interact with different internal and external stakeholders on different organisational levels
Great communication and negotiation skills, customer orientated
Willingness to take ownership and lead to ensure progress on tasks
Ability to operate efficiently in a constantly moving environment
Goal-oriented and problem-solving skills
What we offer
You'll be working in a fast growing team, which is at the forefront of growth within the wind energy sector. As well as offering an attractive salary and benefits package, we put the emphasis on developing both personal and professional skills. In return, we expect you to work effectively to achieve results.
Additional information
Primary Location: Malmö, Sw.
You will be required to travel for up to 30 days per year
Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis however, please note we do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date. Please be advised to apply on or before 30th April 2023.
