Technical Project Manager

On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.Assignment
Your main tasks are:
• Improve our unit's product and service offerings to meet our customers' growing needs
• Identify and mitigate bottlenecks in our way-of-working and processes
• Lead the realization of determined work packages
• Collaborate and align initiatives within our different Engineering Manager areas
• Have a business perspective and together with the team, take ownership to deliver according to our tasks
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have/are:
• B. Sc or M.Sc.
• Experienced in Product Development and our product development process
• Leadership qualities and experiences
• Driving license
• At least 3 years of work experience in the classified area
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written
• High IT maturity and experienced user of Office 365
Personality
• Analytical
• Communicative
• Organized
• Strong work ethics
• Taking initiative
