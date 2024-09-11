Technical Project Manager - Battery Cell Process & Equipment Engineering
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for a Technical Project Manager to join our Engineering team!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo cars.
Our Engineering team is coalition of specialists, engineers and technical project managers across a broad range of technical disciplines. Together they work toward the shared goal of scaling and industrializing the production of our lithium-ion battery technology that will help Volvo transform into a pure electric car manufacturer.
Our Engineering team collaborative, nimble, and always open to learn and grow. Their skills and experiences come from a variety of industries all over the world and span chemical, electrical, mechanical, and industrial engineering.
The team is currently focused on designing, planning and equipping a world class Gigafactory in time for start of production in 2026. This is an immense undertaking requiring the joint efforts and contributions of engineers working cross-functionally, with the ultimate goal of producing the world's most sustainable lithium-ion batteries.
What you will do
As Technical Project Manager you will be part of the NOVO Engineering department. You are responsible for industrial project management covering cross functional alignments. You will work with scheduling, resource planning and progress follow up of manufacturing process equipment and material handling projects for NOVO Energy. In your role you are responsible for delivering an overall manufacturing process functionality in time, quality and cost from design phase to project closure aligned with manufacturing and maintenance.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Execute a manufacturing process equipment project in time, budget and scope.
- Responsible for development, management and presentation of a detailed engineering timeline completely aligned with all organizational disciplines.
- Responsible for securing that all necessary organizational disciplines internal as well as external are involved in a manufacturing process equipment project are fully aligned in scope, time and cost.
- Responsible for development and management of a detailed equipment commissioning and ramp up scenarios jointly with Engineering Managers and Commissioning Managers.
- Responsible for equipment project management from design phase to project closing including implementation, coordination of re-occurring project follow ups and steering meeting.
- Responsible for the risk assessment for the designated project, ensuring completion of all risk processes, reporting and follow up.
- Responsible for securing long term and short term cross functional project resource planning and equipment project prioritization.
Skills & requirements:
We believe that you have the ability to work well with others in a multi-cultural team environment, as well as independently. You see the importance of cross functional collaboration and have good problem-solving skills. You are driven and passionate to motivate teams achieving demanding targets. We believe that you have:
- BSc or MSc in relevant field: mechanical-, chemical-, industrial- or electrical engineering
- Experience from working with project leadership in fast moving demanding industrial environments
- Experienced in multi-cultural working environment
- Excellent English written and oral skills
- Proficient in Microsoft Project
- Ability to work under high pressure, tight deadlines and manage challenging organizational situations
- Previous experience in Battery Cell Manufacturing is highly qualifying for this position
Please be aware that all selected candidates will be required to undergo a mandatory background check as part of our recruitment process.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
