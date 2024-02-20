Technical Project Engineer
As our company is growing we are looking to expand our team of Technical Project Engineers. If you have a genuine technical interest and like to manage your own projects, you might be the one we are searching for!
About us
Firefly is a Swedish company that provides industrial fire prevention and protection systems to the process industry worldwide. Since 1973, Firefly has specialized in creating customized system solutions of the highest technical standards and quality. Based on customer needs and research Firefly has developed and patented products and solutions, creating a unique portfolio of innovative products and system solutions to increase the level of safety.
About the position
As a Technical Project Engineer you will be responsible for your own projects. In some cases you will need to visit the customer during the project. We have customers all over the world, so this position includes travelling (approximately 10-20 days per year).
In this position you will work closely with other Technical Project Engineers. Your tasks will include:
- Creating customer-specific documentation, such as electrical drawings and application drawings
- Hydralic calculations and dimensioning of systems
- Being the coordinator between different departments regarding your projects, and keeping close contact with the customers
Firefly offers great development opportunities and there are several different career paths within the company depending on your interests.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor- or Master of Science in engineering
- A technical interest and curiosity
We prefer that you have previous experience of a similar position, preferably in the technical industries.
As a person you are open-minded, positive and responsible. You want to take lead of your own projects, and at the same time you enjoy being a natural part of the group and the company, working in good cooperation with everyone. In your relationship with customers you are caring, social and quality-focused.
You speak and write English fluently. Additional languages is an asset. Swedish is of course useful but not a necessity for this position.
We will start selection and interviews immediately and the recruitment process might end before the last application date. Please connect with us and share your profile as soon as possible. We look forward to see your application!
The company's head office is located in Hammarby Sjöstad in Stockholm. The company is represented worldwide and conducts sales directly to customers and via distributors in over 80 countries.
Firefly has subsidiaries in both Poland and Italy. Ersättning
