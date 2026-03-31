Technical Project Engineer
Firefly AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Firefly AB i Stockholm
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Location: Stockholm, Hammarby Sjöstad
Employment Type: Full-time, Permanent
Start Date: Immediate or by agreement
Join us in making industries safer
At Firefly, we develop and sell fire prevention solutions that help industries minimize fire risks. As the company continues to grow, we are expanding our team of Technical Project Engineers. If you have a genuine passion for technology and want to lead your own project, this is a great opportunity to combine your technical expertise with travel.
To be successful in your role, we see that you have:
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering
Managed major projects before
Experience woking with AutoCAD or SolidWorks
A valid driver's licence
Fluency in English; proficiency in other languages is a plus, like French, Spanish or Swedish
We would prefer that you have 2-10 years of experience in the manufacturing or construction industries. In this recruitment process, we will prioritize your personal qualities and your interest in the position.
We are looking for a problem-solver who is proactive, self-motivated, and a reliable team player. You are confident and responsible, with the ability to work effectively with colleagues and partners across time zones. You manage both independent projects and team assignments with ease, demonstrating attention to detail, clear communication, and a strong sense of accountability. You bring a structured approach and focus on quality, while also enjoying the opportunity to connect with people and deliver technical projects both in the office and in the field.
About the role
You will be working as a Technical Project Leader where you'll be guiding customer orders from the very beginning through to commissioning. This involves:
Coordinating with sales, production, and service teams, preparing system documentation and drawings
Performing technical calculations and risk assessments to ensure safe and seamless implementation
Supporting customers directly during project implementation, often on-site within Sweden and internationally
Around 30-40 travel days per year, giving you the chance to build strong customer relationships and see your projects come to life firsthand
The role may also involve process and quality monitoring, including KPIs and presentation creation, as well as providing general support to the department.
What we offer
We offer a challenging and rewarding role within an inspiring environment that fosters creativity and innovation. You will belong to a a team of project leaders and be part of an organisation with a friendly atmosphere and an international feel.
At Firefly, employee satisfaction is a top priority. To help boost employee satisfaction, we offer a range of events and activities. We arrange breakfasts, after work activities and work out sessions for colleagues to enjoy together. We also provide development opportunities and attractive benefits. There will be several development paths for you, based on your specific interests. You'll have the opportunity to grow your expertise, travel regularly, and play a key role in shaping customer success.
How to apply
We are continuously reviewing applications, and the position may be assigned before the application period concludes. Don't hesitate to submit your application as soon as possible. We kindly remind you that we do not accept applications through email; all applications must be submitted through the application form.
For any inquiries about the position, please contact Felicia Pernius (HR) at felicia.pernius@firefly.se
or Adrien Fusil (Team Manager) at adrien.fusil@firefly.se
About Firefly
Firefly develops and sells fire prevention and fire protection solutions for industrial applications. With a strong technical focus and close collaboration with our customers, we help industries reduce fire risks and protect their production processes. Our solutions are used worldwide, and we continue to expand our global presence.
Learn more about us www.firefly.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7205612-1922911". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Firefly AB
(org.nr 556108-6892), https://career.firefly.se
Heliosgatan 3 (visa karta
)
120 30 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Firefly Jobbnummer
9830357