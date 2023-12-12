Technical Project Coordinator
We are looking for Technical Project Coordinator to join the Skellefteå team.
About the job
• Coordinate project management activities, resources, equipment and information.
• Act as the point of contact and communicate project status to all participants
• Work with the Project Manager to eliminate blockers.
• Use tools to monitor and report project activities status.
• Track assigned tasks with internal teams and external teams
• Involve and coordinate equipment design, process development and commissioning.
• Translating support when it is needed urgently.
Qualifications
• Excellent English written and oral skills.
• Having engineering background is preferred.
• Highly organized and result-driven.
• Ability to work well with others in a team environment.
• Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management.
Apply with CV in English.
