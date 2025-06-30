Technical product owner - Marketing tech
Join us in building the tech foundation behind Sellpy's growth and sustainability journey.
Sellpy's vision is to empower everyone to live circularly. We see a tremendous financial, social and environmental value in making sure unused items are put to use again. We're looking for colleagues who share this vision, and who are ready to see their work contribute to a sustainable future.
Technical product owner - Marketing tech at Sellpy
Are you a builder who thrives at the intersection of code, data, and marketing? At Sellpy, we're on a mission to enable more circular consumption - and our marketing tech stack is key.
We're looking for a Technical Product owner to own our entire MarTech ecosystem end-to-end. You'll write and ship code, work with APIs, build data pipelines, and collaborate closely with teams across Engineering, Digital, CRM, and Customer Experience.
This is a hands-on, high-impact role - part product owner, part full-stack problem solver. You'll help us move fast, test smarter, and deliver more personalized, data-informed marketing.
In short, you will
Own and drive the MarTech roadmap: set priorities, break down complexity, and focus on what delivers value.
Write production-grade code to connect ad platforms (Google Ads/GA4, Meta, Pinterest, etc.) and automate workflows.
Build and maintain server-side integrations and event pipelines (e.g., using BigQuery, Airflow, Dataflow).
Support personalized CRM and campaign logic through tools like Voyado, Intercom, and SendGrid.
Ensure data visibility by orchestrating jobs that land data in BigQuery and surface it to the right stakeholders.
Collaborate with Digital, CRM, and Customer Experience teams to scope and support their needs.
Continuously evaluate the effectiveness of our tech and tooling - and iterate fast.
We use
Google Ads, Meta Ads Etc.
Google Tag Manager
BigQuery, SQL, Airflow, Dataflow
Javascript, Python
Voyado, Intercom, Sendgrid
Requirements
Strong coding ability: production-level experience with JavaScript and ideally Python.
Technical familiarity with ad platform APIs and server-side tagging (Google, Meta, Pinterest, etc).
Hands-on experience working with CRM platforms and personalization workflows (Voyado = a plus).
Proficient in SQL, with comfort working in data-rich environments like BigQuery.
Familiarity with data pipelines, tracking, and APIs - and ability to troubleshoot across them.
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills - you can translate between tech and marketing.
Fluency in English, our company language.
A degree in Computer Science, Marketing, Business, or equivalent experience.
We'd be impressed if you have
Worked in a fast-paced, product-led company or startup
Experience driving CRM or personalization programs with cross-functional teams
An analytical mindset with a passion for continuous optimization
Been involved in managing MarTech architecture or digital marketing infrastructure
As a person, you are curious and driven. You thrive at the intersection of tech and marketing, enjoy collaborating across teams, and take ownership to move ideas from concept to execution. You're structured yet flexible, communicative, analytical, and not afraid to dive into technical details to create real impact.
You get to
Be part of a tech-minded company that's driving the change towards a sustainable lifestyle. In return, you will get direction, energy, and work on meaningful challenges daily
Benefit from hybrid work from our offices at Medborgarplatsen, Rosersberg, and from home.
Work with highly skilled and motivated colleagues
Gain new skills with unlimited access to a learning platform
Make use of prepaid vacation
Enjoy Sellpy credits and staff discounts at Sellpy and the H&M brands (Arket, COS, Other Stories, Weekday and more).
Save up with a monthly pension plan
Engagement in Sellpy's social traditions with game nights, interactive planning days, guest speakers and other activities.
Location
You are welcome to do all these things at our new office at Medborgarplatsen in Stockholm, and from home.
Form of employment: Full-time
Start: As agreed upon
