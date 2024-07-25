Technical Product Manager
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers, and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water, and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
In the Marine Business Unit Water, Wind and Fuel (BU WWF) we believe that collaboration is our key to accelerating the journey towards a carbon-free future. We focus our efforts on expanding our sustainable portfolio and provide decarbonization solutions to our customers. Through collaborative research and joint development, we build new solutions and technologies that optimize ship operations and transform the marine energy landscape.
BU WWF is looking for the next Technical Product manager (TPM) for the group responsible of Product Development FCS & Modules. As TPM, you will have the technical responsibility for the definition of the High-Speed Separation (HSS) Modules and product knowledge within the Product Center.
The TPM significantly contributes to the implementation of new items/equipment's into the Module Platform, to assure full operability and maintenance, together with cost saving initiative before going into production. Together with R&D, Product Management and Global Sales, you will be responsible for delivering new and innovative solutions to customers.
Product Development FCS & Modules is based in Monza, and it is responsible for the definition of the HSS Modules standard for a wide range of applications, duties, and fluids. You will be part of building up this function in Sweden, in close cooperation with Global Sales and Product Center HSS.
You will report to the Head of Product Development Fuel Conditioning Systems & Modules in Monza and have the Head of Marine Separation & Fuel Supply Systems as host manager in Tumba.
Your responsibilities will include:
*
Keep the HSS Modules Platform updated, planning document revision, implementing the change request, market demands, request of Global Sales
*
Drive Cost saving initiatives during the implementation of HSS Platform modification
*
Active interface with Project Managers, drivers of NPD/EPD Projects, in the HSS Modules Portfolio
*
Keep the overall budget for the Product update: man-hours, timing, and quality
*
Interface with R&D HSS, E&S and Sourcing Team to explain the content of the HSS module updates
*
Contribute to writing Feasibility Studies and Project Specifications
Who you are
You are organized; you can prioritize the essentials and see the whole picture. Since you will be working with a remote team, you have good communication and networking skills, and great cross-cultural awareness. You own a strong mindset and enjoy working with R&D.
What you know
*
Engineering degree at university level and preferably +7 years' experience in a similar role
*
Proficient knowledge of AutoCAD 2D/3D, Inventor 3D and Office
*
Excellent communication skills in English
*
Knowledge of PDM system and PLM methodology is required
*
Experience in the Marine, Engine Power, Energy or O&G industries will be an asset
What's in it for you?
We offer a position in an open and international environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success.
About Alfa Laval in Tumba
Alfa Laval, currently located in the southern part of Stockholm in Tumba, is set to relocate during Spring 2025 to Flemingsberg, Sweden's largest urban business development area. Alfa Laval is shaping a vibrant and dynamic workplace that aims to inspire both existing and future employees. Additionally, this new site will provide an exceptional experience for employees, customers, and visitors.
The focus at the new location will be on people, with modern offices and a digital workplace designed to enhance productivity and well-being. Furthermore, there will be a state-of-the-art high-tech lab dedicated to developing and testing products related to high-speed separation and emerging technologies.
