Technical Product Engineer
AB Tetra Pak / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2026-03-18
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Karlshamn
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
In this role, you will apply your scientific and engineering expertise-together with your technical leadership skills - to solve real technical challenges and contribute to delivering high-quality engineering work across Tetra Pak.
You will be part of a team that pushes technology forward. Through your work, you help develop new or improved equipment, materials, packaging solutions, systems, and processes that support Tetra Pak's mission to make food safe and available everywhere.
You will work under general supervision, handling tasks of medium complexity with growing autonomy and requiring only limited guidance. This is your opportunity to strengthen your problem-solving skills and take ownership of meaningful technical contributions.
As a specialist in your area, you will share knowledge, support others, and apply your technical expertise to complete assignments efficiently and professionally - helping elevate both team performance and technical excellence across our organization.
The position is based in Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
Build and share leading expertise in one or more specific competencies in a D&E relevant competence area
Technical scouting - Be aware of external expertise and solution providers within relevant competence area
Develop innovative solutions based on technical specifications in the relevant competence area
Translate market, cost and technical requirements into technical specifications
Validate and document with calculations and detailed analysis the above solutions in Development Reports
Advise TP organization (MCs, Bas, and field) on specific technical subjects, current solutions and project timelines
Act as tutor and share competence knowledge in the relevant competence areas within TP
Build, maintain and drive internal and external competence networks.
Technical cooperation with suppliers and other partners.
We believe you have
University Master's Degree or equivalent
Minimum of 4 years of experience, developing professional. Experience in supporting and may have independent responsibility for the completion of assignments related to the following skills areas:
Aseptic
Sealing
Filling, Forming
In Line Plastic Molding
Food System Interaction
Mechanical Design
Systems Engineering
Verification & Validation
Advanced Virtual Engineering - Machine Material Interaction
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 1st April 2026.
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Zsofia Tamaska at zsofia.tamaska@tetrapak.com
.
To know more about the position contact hiring manager, Samual sheng at Samual.Sheng@tetrapak.com
.
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320.
A background check may be performed on the final candidate as part of the recruitment process.
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings gatan (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
9805475