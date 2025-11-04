Technical Lead
Job Title: Technical Lead - Fintech & Retail Systems (Java | Spring Boot | Cloud | Event-Driven Architecture)
Location: Onsite
Employment Type: Full-Time
Experience Level: 9+ years
About the Role
We are seeking a Senior Software Engineer with deep expertise in building high-performance, scalable, and event-driven systems across financial technology and retail sales order processing domains. This role is ideal for an experienced engineer passionate about designing modern architectures that drive business agility and technological evolution.
You will architect and implement enterprise-grade solutions leveraging Java, Spring Boot, and Event-Driven Architecture, with deployments across AWS, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). You'll lead initiatives that optimize money movement frameworks and retail operations, crafting systems that not only meet today's demands but also evolve with the business.
Key Responsibilities
* Design and develop microservices-based applications using Java, Spring Boot, Spring MVC, and JPA.
* Implement Domain-Driven Design (DDD) and Event Sourcing patterns using the Axon Framework to create adaptive, business-aligned systems.
* Architect and maintain Event-Driven Architectures (EDA) that enable asynchronous communication and system resilience.
* Develop and deploy scalable services across AWS, PCF, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
* Lead initiatives to modernize financial transaction systems and retail order processing platforms, ensuring high throughput and reliability.
* Build and optimize asynchronous APIs using Kotlin and Spring Boot.
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams - product managers, architects, and DevOps - to deliver secure, high-performance solutions.
* Drive engineering excellence through best practices in code quality, design patterns, testing, and continuous integration/deployment (CI/CD).
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-04
E-post: sshivangi@hcltech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HCL Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556955-5609)
HCL Address Room no. D-279/D-217, 2nd FloorBredgatan 11 (visa karta
)
252 25 HELSINGBORG Arbetsplats
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9588128