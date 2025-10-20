Technical Director Tunnels, Norway
Do you want to define and drive technical proficiency within Tunnels? Can you solve high-profile and difficult technical challenges on Tunnel projects? Then, this could be the perfect opportunity for you!
Create the solutions that will enable a better tomorrow
To drive technical excellence, we are looking for a Technical Director to join Tunnels in Norway. You are going to work closely with a team of experts and will report to the Head of Engineering - Heavy Civil, Kristine Borgersen.
Your key responsibilities will be to:
Drive technical excellence on tunnel projects and ensure high quality and compliance with internal QA processes, client specifications, and external rules and standards through the planning, execution, and delivery of significant engineering projects.
Define and plan technical capability development within the various tunnel disciplines, providing input for efficient people and capability development.
Manage COWIs partnerships and engagement with academia and research partners within Tunnels and improve disciplines in line with market needs.
Contribute to customer relations by meeting with customers within the tunnel disciplines.
Assist Project Managers and Directors in making informed technical decisions and maintaining a commercial market focus for upselling and contract extensions.
Assist with strategic recruitment efforts and support the use of Engineering Design Centres in tunnel disciples.
Perform and act as a role model according to COWI's leadership behaviours and values.
Your skills. Our team. Together we design the future.
The first step to success in this role is that you are eager to collaborate with the people around you, whether they are colleagues, partners or customers. Developing ties with others is something you do by acting respectfully and delivering on your promises. And you never get set in your ways but keep exploring new insights and ways to improve.
On top of that, you will have:
MSc or BSc in Civil engineering, Geotechnical Engineering, Hydrogeology, Rock Engineering or similar.
Extensive experience working on complex tunnel projects in Scandinavia.
Knowledge in digitalization and innovation.
Experience from a contractor (entreprenør) or client/owner (byggherre) is a plus.
Professional proficiency in English and Norwegian language - written and verbally.
A place to work and so much more
At COWI, we work together with our customers to shape a sustainable and liveable world. We do it by applying our knowledge and curiosity - and sometimes even our courage - to create the solutions the world needs today to enable a better tomorrow.We value differences and development and cultivate an environment of belonging and having fun. Because that is what brings out the best in you, at work and at home.
With offices primarily located in the Nordic region, the UK, North America and India, we are currently more than 8,000 people who bring their expertise in engineering, architecture, energy and environment into play.
Do you have more questions?
If you have any questions about the role or what we have to offer, please reach out to Head of Engineering - Heavy Civil, Kristine Borgersen, at kbor@cowi.com
.
Get to know us even better at our website, www.cowi.com,
where you can learn more about our projects, our strategy, what we want to achieve and what life is like at COWI.
Work location
Our largest offices in Norway are in Bergen, Oslo, Trondheim, Fredrikstad, Drammen, Haugesund, Stavanger and Kristiansand, and we offer flexibility for you to choose the location that works best for you.
Before you apply
All you need to include in your application is your CV. You are welcome to send an application letter, yet it is not mandatory.
Diversity is fundamental to COWI, inclusion is key.
