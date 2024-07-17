Technical Director
This is an exciting time to join the Nordomatic Property Technology team as we look to invest significantly in our products and increase the customer value they deliver. Your role will be to lead and grow the development organisation, define the overall technical architecture and strategic roadmap for our product suite development and support the product teams in implementing scalable, performant and secure solutions.
The job:
Lead and develop the engineering organsation
Determine organisational needs as part of shaping the technology strategy, target architecture and technology roadmap
Define and effectively communicate the overall cross-product solution architecture and detailed technical architectures and designs
Help product teams plan, design and implementation product changes
Manage and resolve cross-product dependencies and pre-requisites
Implement cross-product standards and governance processes including technical governance, change and release management, quality assurance, and Information Security
Support other product teams and team members on relevant best practises
Manage key technical vendors including Cloud Providers (GCP / AWS), near-shore development partners, and other specialist providers
Your success:
Product Market Fit and Customer Satisfaction
Platform NFRs and Service Level Agreements
Cost and velocity of product change
Efficiencies in development team operations
Preferred Profile:
Minimum 5 years of experience in a cloud software business as a tech lead, engineering manager or CTO
Experience from developing B2B enterprise solutions
Experience from modernizing existing platforms and applications is as, if not more, important than the experience from green-field development
Experience from developing ways of working
Experience from developing systems with extensive integrations is strongly meriting
Strong understanding of enterprise architecture patterns and practices
Experience working with Kubernetes, Docker, Postgres and Google Cloud
Ability to work independently and as part of a team
Proven stakeholder management skills
Combination of technical- and people management skills
Flexibility and adaptability to change
Experience working with BMS and "Smart Buildings" technologies is strongly meriting
Experience working with IOT solutions and networks (e.g. Thread) is strongly meriting
