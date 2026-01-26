Technical Customer Support Specialist
About InformaIT
Do you want to be a part of a fast-growing SaaS company that innovates proofreading? Then we would love to welcome you to InformaIT, where technology meets precision.
At InformaIT, we combine innovation and accuracy to make proofreading effortless, reliable, and fast.
For more than 20 years, we have been helping global brands eliminate human error in artwork and content production. Our GMP-validated proofreading software gives the human eye a well-deserved break by ensuring flawless results, saving time, and delivering peace of mind.
Our flagship product, Content Compare, is 100% web-based and free from plugins. All you need is a browser to detect deviations, generate printable reports, and collaborate with ease - anytime and on any platform.
From pharmaceuticals and food and beverages to advertising agencies, our customers rely on us from the first draft to the final print. That is what we call accuracy made easy, and we would love to have you be part of it.
About the role
We are currently looking to expand our team with a Technical Support Specialist. In this role, you will work close to the heart of our product and technology, supporting customers and partners with more in-depth technical challenges. While you will still be customer-facing, your focus will be on advanced troubleshooting, configuration, and ensuring our solutions are implemented and used in the best possible way.
You will act as a trusted technical expert and collaborate closely with our product, development, and QA teams on complex customer scenarios and continuous improvement initiatives. As a super user of our products, you help customers solve complex issues, optimise their setups, and get long-term value from our solutions. By supporting onboarding, advising on best practices, and resolving technical challenges, you play a critical role in customer success and retention.
Your responsibility as a Technical Customer Support Specialist
Act as a trusted technical support contact for customers and partners, taking ownership of complex technical issues and escalations
Provide advanced product and technical expertise across the support organization
Set up and validate systems for new customers, including advanced configurations
Configure, troubleshoot and optimize our services in customer environments
Investigate incidents end-to-end, perform root cause analysis, and deliver structured, sustainable solutions
Collaborate closely with product, development, and QA teams to resolve defects and improve product quality
Support onboarding and deliver technical raining to customers and partners when needed
Maintain detailed documentation of issues, resolutions, and known workarounds
Proactively identify recurring patterns in support cases and drive improvements to processes, product quality and documentation
Ensure customers get maximum value from our solutions through expert guidance and best-practice advice
Act as a brand ambassador, fostering trust and long-term relationships with our user community
We think you have
Proven experience in technical customer support, application support, or 2nd line support within a SaaS or tech environment
Strong technical troubleshooting skills and the ability to analyze complex issues end-to-end
Excellent communication skills in English, both verbal and written, and the ability to explain technical topics clearly
Additional languages beyond English are advantageous
A customer-focused mindset combined with the confidence to advise, challenge, and act as a trusted technical partner
Ability to work independently while collaborating effectively with cross-functional teams
A structured, solution-oriented approach to problem solving
High technical affinity and experience working with tools and environments such as Cloud platforms, Windows Server, Jira, Adobe Suite, or similar
Experience with print production, artwork management or regulated industries is a strong plus
What's in it for you?
Apart from being a part of a fast-growing SaaS company that brings customers proven value, you also get included in a driven, ambitious, and inspiring team with the opportunity to develop and grow with the company. We are also on an exciting expansion journey, meaning you get to work towards a global market and different industries.
Please submit your application in English since it is our primary corporate language.
