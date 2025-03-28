Tech-driven L&D Coordinator
2025-03-28
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your Role
In this role, you will play an important part in developing Saab's digital Learning Landscape, ensuring employees have access to modern, user-friendly, and effective learning experiences that support business goals. As part of the Group Functions Learning & Development Coordination team, you will collaborate with learning administrators across Saab to improve technology, streamline processes, and enhance the user experience.
The role requires a mix of administrative structure and digital development. You will work within existing frameworks while contributing to digital improvements, automation, and AI-driven projects - working closely with the L&D team and key stakeholders.
A big part of the role involves providing daily support to learners, managers, and stakeholders. You will ensure users get timely, helpful assistance while contributing to better workflows and supporting digital learning development.
Key Responsibilities:
* Act as the main coordinator for local Learning Administrators, ensuring smooth communication and teamwork.
* Provide daily support to learners, managers, and stakeholders, ensuring a positive and efficient experience.
* Develop and improve standard processes and ways of working for L&D.
* Manage and update learning offerings within Saab's Learning Management System (Workday Learning) for Group Functions and shared areas.
* Create and refine guidelines for first-line support (People Direct) and act as second-line support, providing clear instructions for learners, managers, and stakeholders.
* Prepare, lead, and coordinate Workday Learning updates alongside People Digital Solutions.
* Act as a super user, offering expert support and training to local Learning Administrators.
* Help drive digitalization and automation of learning processes to improve efficiency and ease of use.
* Work with L&D Specialists to design user-friendly Learning Journeys, combining digital tools with structured learning methods.
* Explore AI and Machine Learning tools to improve content recommendations and personalize learning experiences.
* Stay updated on new learning technologies and assess their potential for Saab.
This role is ideal for someone passionate about technology-driven learning, who combines strong administrative skills with a practical, service-oriented mindset. You will play a key role in shaping Saab's future L&D capabilities - blending innovation with effective support and continuous improvement.
Your Profile
We're looking for a tech-savvy, self-driven professional who thrives in a digital environment. You balance structured administration with a passion for innovation, proactively supporting learners, managers, and stakeholders while driving improvements in L&D.
Required Skills
* Strong self-leadership and problem-solving mindset
* Passion for digital transformation, AI, automation, and structured administration
* Proficiency in digital tools and process optimization
* Ability to contribute to tech discussions and drive improvements
* Strong communication skills across teams and cultures
* Fluent in Swedish and English
Desired Skills
* Experience in Learning & Development
* Experience leading digital transformation or automation projects
* Learning agility - the ability to continuously develop new skills and adapt to evolving technologies and methodologies
* Experience working with Learning Management Systems (LMS), preferably Workday Learning
* Familiarity with learning analytics and metrics to measure training effectiveness and drive improvements - experience with dashboards or similar tools is a plus
Are you ready to help shape the future of learning at Saab by combining structure, technology, and innovation? Apply today and join a team dedicated to driving the next generation of L&D!
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement, you can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
