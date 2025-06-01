Tech Lead / Senior Fullstack Developer for the Retail Portal, Solna
2025-06-01
Would you like to work with a high-performance team that builds products for our Retail and Partner business? Are you looking to create value and be part of a diverse international environment? Look no further! PostNord, the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions in the Nordic region, is seeking a Tech Lead to join our tech transformation.
You, Us & The Job
We are seeking a dynamic, enthusiastic, and solution-oriented individual
to join us as a Tech Lead. If you are passionate about solving practical challenges, thrive in an agile environment, and want to make a meaningful impact in the retail area, we want to hear from you!
The role is Tech Lead for the development and maintenance of Retail Portal which is used as management tool for the Retail solutions in the Nordic countries.
What will you do?
As a Tech Lead you will be part of an agile team that has cutting-edge expertise in this area.Part of your time will be spent doing what we expect you to love - coding.
As a Tech Lead you also have the responsibility for setting the technical vision for our solutions, coaching team members on technical decisions and being a close sparring partner in discussions with your Product Owner.
The Team is always in focus so it's important that you are a good team player, and you help them grow.
Who are we looking for?
As a person, you are committed, curious and unpretentious. You know a lot, are humble when you don't, and are eager to learn. We believe that you have several years of experience as a developer and can take lead and drive a task from need to deployment if needed.
- Technical expertise: You should be a master of the technology stack used by the team and have a deep understanding of software development principles, coding practices, and architecture.
- Leadership skills: You'll be responsible for leading and guiding the development team towards our set goals. We're looking for someone who can not only lead the team's daily work but also empower the team to take ownership and drive the development initiatives forward. You should be able to inspire and motivate team members and be comfortable making technical decisions. You will also act as technical architect for the Retail Portal working closely with our Enterprise Architects.
- Agile methodologies: We are looking for someone who can practice agile methodologies, including Scrum and Kanban, effectively within the team.
- Communication skills: You should have excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, to convey technical information to both technical and non-technical team members and colleagues.
- Problem-solving skills: You will need to identify and solve complex technical problems, as well as anticipate and prevent potential issues before they arise. You conduct investigations to map the conditions for new development initiatives, define the backbone for new user stories and tasks and refine development initiatives together with the team.
- Team player: We value individuals who work collaboratively with other team members and other teams to achieve our goals. You cater for good collaboration within the team and ensure the team's work progresses efficiently and smoothly.
- Academic education in computer science or equivalent experience.
- At least 5 years of relevant working experience.
Technical requirements
Engineer Cloud AWS focus:
- Expert knowledge of AWS Principles and how to build serverless architectures
- Tech Stack: Dynamo DB, PostgreSQL, S3, EventBridge, SNS/SQS, API GW
- Experience in Serverless Framework is required
- Experience/curiosity in front-end development (React, Vue, Angular) is a merit
- Experience in docker/container solutions like EC2, Fargate is a merit.
Engineer frontend web focus:
- Knowledge of Vue3, or other web app frameworks like React or Angular
- Knowledge in test automation frameworks like Cypress is a merit
- Experience with hosting web apps on AWS and CloudFront and Route 53 setup is a merit
Language requirements:
- Written and spoken professional level of English
- Swedish is a merit
We offer you
We are a modern, customer-oriented company that cares as much about our employees as we do about our customers. With us, you are offered a varied job in an international environment with constant new challenges and quick decisions. In addition to fair employment conditions according to collective agreements, we offer you:
- Flexible hybrid workplace, where we work from the office 3 days during the week and 2 days from home. Watch the film about our office.
- Great development opportunities
- Great insurance and occupational pension terms
- Wellness allowance & opportunity to train at Arken's gym and indoor swimming pool
- Employee benefits through PostNord Plus - PostNord 's own personnel foundation
About us
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region. We are in a constant transformation and work consistently to develop both our offer and our employees, all to achieve our vision of being the favourite carrier of the Nordics. We are PostNord - a fantastic company to work and grow with. Read more at group.postnord.com
