Team Manager in Production Platform area
2022-12-08
Are you passionate about developing and coaching people as well as leadership?
We are looking for a leader who:
Builds trust, creates a positive and inclusive environment;
Empowers others to reach their full potential;
Shows courage to take decisions, dares to challenge and drives change;
Believes in and demonstrates growth mindset;
• Is socially competent and a great collaborator;
• Has demonstrated leadership experience and is a servant leader by heart;
• Has some understanding of how infrastructure works and/or platform services;
Bachelor's or Master's degree is a plus (or a great reason for not having one);
• Has fluency in English, written and verbal.
What could you expect from this role:
Aligning your work and the team's contribution to the bank's direction and strategy;
• Defining clear responsibilities and priorities for your teams;
• Ensuring the continuous development of yourself and your teams;
Assessing and improving the performance of your teams;
Applying coaching methods as a part of your leadership style;
Ensuring a sustainable work climate;
• Great communication management, including interaction with stakeholders.
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. Structured leadership paths and activities are in place to support your development as a leader. We take care of your well-being by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee, you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and teamwork - together we make a difference.
Join our team and...
be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value, and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage." Katrin Saks, your future leader
We look forward to your application at 02.01.2023 the latest.
Contacts:
Recruiting manager: Katrin Saks (katrin.saks@swedbank.se
)
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson +46 8 58 59 44 37
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund +46 8 58 59 02 88
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3600-5400 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 4550-6850 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
If you are to be employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3900-5900 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here! (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-estonia)
Swedbank does not discriminate against anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
