Team Manager (for Business Analyst)
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Datajobb / Älmhult Visa alla datajobb i Älmhult
2023-01-25
Are you ready to put in the next gear of moving IKEA and making us better together?
We are looking for Team Manager (for Business Analyst)
In Core Business Range, we are ready to put in the next gear of moving IKEA and making us better together. We have decided that we will focus, simplify and concentrate going forward by putting the product in the center - with a full focus on the core of our assignments.
Our business is about developing products, it's at the center of all that we do, our daily job. We are looking for you, who love working with the IKEA range, is passionate about Home furnishing and the business we're in and enthusiastic about solving real needs in people's homes. You will be important in our journey where we have decided to dare to be IKEA, optimize for relevance and have the best possible products at lowest possible price.
We are now looking for a Team Manager (for Business Analyst). As a Team Manager (for Business Analyst), you will be responsible for securing the optimal resource allocation connected to Business Analyst in initiatives and in supporting proactive work in the digital product organization with the aim to deliver according to the agreed plan and achieve goals
You will report to the Digital Range Manager, meanwhile, to lead and secure aligned ways of working, methods, and competence development connected to the Business Analysis discipline across IKEA
Qualifications
For the job as a Team Manager (for Business Analyst), you have:
Solid and proven competence in the discipline of Business Analysis, extensive knowledge in data and analytics, roadmap and life cycle management
Strong ability to drive the upskilling of co-workers in Business Analysis capabilities, good delivery skills, and ability to visualize sustainable solutions and anchor them
Worked with technology as a business tool and translate requirements into solutions, balancing user experience, business needs and digital constraints
Ability to make complex situations simple and understandable and lead business, deliver results through involving and engaging people
Good interpersonal communication skills: active listening, coaching and facilitating. Communicating in a clear, structured and honest way.
This is a permanent role based in Älmhult.
The Team Manager (for Business Analyst) is crucial for developing our business, and we believe that your presence with the team and working the majority of the time in the workplace is important.
Additional information
To simplify and have good speed in the recruitment process, you apply for the role by uploading the following to Smart Recruiters:
1.) Your CV;
2.) A separate document including your answers to these two questions:
What do you believe is your contribution to this position?
What values and strengths will come through in your leadership?
Please keep your answers short and concise.
Everyone is welcome to apply. Candidates with the best competence for the roles will be selected.
The last application date is 12th February 2023. Questions about the recruitment process can be answered by Nichole Syjueco via nichole.syjueco@inter.ikea.com
for questions with regards to the role please contact Katrine Henriksson via katrine.henriksson@inter.ikea.com
