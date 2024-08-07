Team Leader Supplier Quality Engineering
Job description
Are you an experienced Supplier Quality Engineer looking for a challenging role? Join us in Stockholm to work on groundbreaking projects that will shape the future of the industrial sector.
As a team leader within Supplier Quality Engineering you will make sure the SQE team works with common and efficient processes and ensure that the supplier base of our client fulfills or exceed expected quality objectives, by applying and developing Supplier Quality Management (SQM).
Responsibilities
Supplier base
Evaluate existing and potential suppliers with regards to the clients quality requirements.
Monitor supplier quality performance.
Initiate, drive and monitor supplier continuous improvements activities.
Conduct supplier quality control audits to ensure that the suppliers remain in compliance with set standards, strategy and plan.
Deviation Handling
Initiate, drive and monitor 8D/Problem solving with suppliers.
Monitor and follow-up supplier deviation handling activities.
Participate in internal problem-solving activities, e.g. kaizen, action@stop.
Support the Logistic department when there are packaging and receiving issues.
Quality assurance of new and changed parts
Qualification of new or changed parts.
Drive quality assurance activities with suppliers from project start to introduction according to the project plan.
Secure supplier capability to fulfill product- and process specification and requirements.
Approve PPAP.
Run@Rate to secure supplier capacity.
Secure supplier declarations in IMDS, Material declaration of part.
Update and maintain the IMDS system (MDS) for changed requirements.
The client and Group general
Actively engage and drive activities to enable the Sourcing organization to reach set targets.
Participate in Continuous improvement activities to find Best Practice.
Participate in Cost-reduction activities.
Develop, collect, implement and improve SQM to fulfill company's quality objectives.
Cooperate with other Supplier Quality Engineers within the company in order to share best practice and standardize processes.
Team Leader role
Proactively work with and evaluate the team's competence matrix to secure short- and long-term success
Lead by example and set high standards.
Make sure the processes related to supplier quality are efficient and well defined.
Responsible for monthly KPIs related to SQE (e.g. ppm result, QMS audits according to plan, etc).
Responsible for the yearly risk assessment of the supplier base and monthly follow-up.
Foster a positive and inclusive team culture that promotes trust, respect, and collaboration.
Bridge between the Sourcing Manager & Team.
Support in training of employees.
Act as a point of contact for addressing concerns, resolving conflicts, and fostering constructive relationships.
Support team members in identifying and resolving challenges and obstacles.
Backup the Sourcing Manager during absence.
Stop Production according to production stop process.
Approve and Decline PPAP.
Approve or disqualify suppliers for our client, in regards of quality.
Decide quality assurance activities internal and external for supplier parts.
Change and up-date SQE processes in BMS.
Qualifications
Advanced knowledge of manufacturing and production process
Process audit training, similar to VDA6.3
APQP
PPAP
DFM knowledge
Problem solving methods as 8D, PDCA, DMAIC, Ishikawa etc
Six Sigma understanding
Quality Management System knowledge as IATF16949, ISO9001, ISO14001
AIAG Core tools knowledge as FMEA, MSA, SPC
Driver's license (car)
MSc degree in Engineering and/or >5 years of experience of Supplier Quality Assurance
Fluent in Swedish and English
Practice excellent communication skills
Ability to communicate with operators and mangers, internally and externally, on an operational- and strategic level
Ability to liaise between Inmotion engineers, manufacturing personnel and external suppliers
Comfortable with enforcing quality demands and expectations at suppliers
Meticulous with supply quality control measures
Take own initiatives and work independently
Apply critical thinking, exercise problem-solving skills and encourage continuous improvements
