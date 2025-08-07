Teacher, Substitute, Ages 10 - 15
2025-08-07
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
Substitute teachers for year 4-9
At Internationella Engelska Skolan Årsta (IESÅ) we make a difference in the lives of our students. We believe this is due to our clear ethos driven by committed and visible leaders. This creates a safe environment where teachers can teach and students can learn. IESÅ has a dynamic international atmosphere with staff and students from all over the world. The school has grades 4-9 and follows the Swedish curriculum with up to 50% of teaching in English.
We are now looking for substitute teachers to work on an hour basis for the school year of 25/26.
About this position
As a substitute teacher you will be covering lessons throughout the years 4-9. You will be a part of our team of substitute teachers working on an hourly basis to cover our teaching needs in case of planned or unplanned absences. Apart from covering lessons, you will also work in our Junior Club (fritidsklubb) for our year 4-5's and help out in the staffed reception when needed.
We believe that you agree with IES values and understand the importance of structure, strong leadership and good communication between teachers and students. We are looking for candidates who:
• are able to follow and execute lesson plans set by the class teacher.
• have previous experience and/or are qualified to work with children.
• have excellent English language skills and preferably also proficient in Swedish.
• are confident and enthusiastic and able to show their own initiative.
• are flexible and able to work on short notice.
Does this sound like you? Please send in your application through IES Careers. We do not accept applications through email.
For this position we require a valid police check before start.
For any inquiries about this position, please contact: recruitment.arsta@engelska.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-01
