Teacher, Spanish, Ages 12 - 15
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskollärarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Stockholm
2025-10-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
N.B. Prior to any offer of employment at IES, a criminal background check is required for all applicants. In Sweden, this is an extract from belastningsregistret from Polismyndigheten and from abroad, this is a record extract from an equivalent police governing body.
At Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) we make a difference in the lives of our students. We believe this is due to our clear ethos with engaged and visible leaders creating an environment in which teachers can teach and students learn. IES schools have a dynamic international atmosphere with staff and students from all over the world. Our schools are open to all with applications from students accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
About Internationella Engelska Skolan Kista
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) Kista is part of Sweden's largest and most successful network of bilingual schools, serving students in grades F-9. IES Kista is a school with 640 students and 79 staff. We follow the Swedish national curriculum with up to 50% of teaching in English.
At IES Kista, we believe in high academic expectations, bilingual education (English and Swedish), and mutual respect between students and staff. We strive to equip every student with knowledge, confidence, and a strong sense of responsibility to prepare them for future success.
Our school is a community of professionals and whether new to teaching or an experienced educator, you will have the opportunity to develop.
We are looking for a qualified Spanish teacher for grades 6-9 to join us in November 2025.
About the position
As a Spanish teacher at IES Kista, you will:
• Teach Spanish to students in grades 6-9 according to the Swedish national curriculum (Lgr22)
• Be knowledgeable and passionate about your subject
• Be a leader in the classroom with the tools to create a calm learning environment.
• Plan, deliver, and assess engaging and well-structured lessons
• Adapt and differentiate your teaching to meet the diverse needs and levels of your students
• Work collaboratively with colleagues in the Modern Languages department and across teams
• Contribute to the school's positive, international atmosphere
As a mentor to 16 students you will support them to realise their full potential, whatever their background.
Qualifications
• Teaching degree and certification in Spanish for grades 6-9 (Swedish lärarlegitimation)
• Strong communication skills in both English and Swedish
• Experience teaching in an international or bilingual setting is an advantage
• A structured, caring, and professional approach to teaching and teamwork
To apply, submit your resume, covering letter and valid excerpt from the criminal record registry for work in schools. Recruitment is ongoing and the vacancy may be filled before the closing date, so please apply as soon as possible.
We look forward to reading your application! Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: linn.da-silva.kista@engelska.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://kista.engelska.se Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Kista Kontakt
Linn da Silva linn.da-silva.kista@engelska.se 072-9876059 Jobbnummer
9569999