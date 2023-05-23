Teacher, Mathematics, Science, Ages 11 - 13
2023-05-23
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
We are looking for an experienced, certified teacher for a 1 year full-time contract, starting in August 2023. In this position you would teach Science and/or Mathematics to grade 6-7. At IES Uppsala, Maths, Science and English are taught in English, therefore, fluency in the English language is a requirement.
We require lärarlegitimation, or, if internationally qualified, a university teaching qualification. We are looking for an enthusiastic, positive, committed and cooperative team-player, who is willing to go the extra mile for students and colleagues. In addition to teaching meaningful and enjoyable lessons, all staff are expected to be well organised, take pride in their mentorship and other school duties and be outstanding role models for our students. This is your opportunity to work in an international environment with a motivated and supportive team.
Main duties include:
• Provide a stimulating classroom lessons
• Maintain the positive ethos and core values of the school, both inside and outside the classroom
• Communicate with parents on the development, progress and well being of students
• Maintain good order and discipline among students in accordance with the school's behaviour policies
Fixed salary
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-06
E-post: hilde.allen.uppsala@engelska.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://uppsala.engelska.se Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Uppsala Kontakt
Hilde Allen hilde.allen.uppsala@engelska.se 0736335403 Jobbnummer
7807542