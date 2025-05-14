Teacher, English
2025-05-14
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
Join Our Team at IES Sigtuna - English Teacher (Grades 7-9, Maternity Cover) IES Sigtuna is a young and promising school, now in its fourth year, located in the beautiful and modern neighborhood of Stadsängen, just a few minutes north of historic Sigtuna. Housed in a well-equipped, purpose-built facility, the school provides a warm and welcoming atmosphere, with clear structures and effective routines that support student success. It is easily accessible, with direct bus lines from Märsta. We are now seeking a fully qualified English teacher (behörig i Sverige) for grades 7-9 to cover a maternity leave, starting in the autumn semester of 2025. We are looking for a teacher who is: - Fully certified to teach in Sweden. - Passionate about their subject and teaching. - Skilled at building positive relationships with students. - Confident in managing classroom behavior and creating a calm, structured, and safe learning environment. - Genuinely invested in students' learning and well-being. - Comfortable communicating in both Swedish and English, with strong bilingual ability, as collaboration with students, guardians, and colleagues occurs in both languages. As a teacher at IES Sigtuna, you will: - Work with your subject team to plan creative and engaging lessons. - Help develop and adapt the local English curriculum. - Enjoy the freedom to explore new teaching materials and methods. - Be part of a broader team that supports students' academic progress and overall well-being. - Serve as a mentor to a group of 16 students. If this sounds like the right fit for you, please submit your CV and cover letter via the IES Careers website. Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: aaron.wallace.sigtuna@engelska.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://sigtuna.engelska.se/ Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Sigtuna Kontakt
Aaron Wallace aaron.wallace.sigtuna@engelska.se 08 544 735 30 Jobbnummer
