Taxiförare/chaufför

FOFservices AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Sigtuna
2024-12-31


Visa alla fordonsförarjobb i Sigtuna, Österåker, Håbo, Upplands-Bro, Upplands Väsby eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos FOFservices AB i Sigtuna

During your driving session, you meet different types of customers. As a good taxi driver, your task is to adapt to the demands of driving and the wishes of the customers. You will mostly drive with Uber/bolt.
As a taxi driver, you will work with people and will work throughout Stockholm, so it is good to have knowledge of maps.
The position is permanent and full-time.
The salary is variable with holiday compensation.
Other qualifications:
• You must have a Taxi Driver's License
• Knowledge of Swedish and English in speech and writing
You are warmly welcome to submit your application!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-14
E-post: Me_umair@yahoo.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
FOFservices AB (org.nr 559420-9156)
Ymergatan 13 lgh 1202 (visa karta)
195 57  MÄRSTA

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
FoFservices AB

Kontakt
Muhammad Umair
Me_umair@yahoo.com
0729359373

Jobbnummer
9082987

Prenumerera på jobb från FOFservices AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos FOFservices AB: