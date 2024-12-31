Taxiförare/chaufför
2024-12-31
During your driving session, you meet different types of customers. As a good taxi driver, your task is to adapt to the demands of driving and the wishes of the customers. You will mostly drive with Uber/bolt.
As a taxi driver, you will work with people and will work throughout Stockholm, so it is good to have knowledge of maps.
The position is permanent and full-time.
The salary is variable with holiday compensation.
Other qualifications:
• You must have a Taxi Driver's License
• Knowledge of Swedish and English in speech and writing
You are warmly welcome to submit your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-14
E-post: Me_umair@yahoo.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare FOFservices AB
(org.nr 559420-9156)
Ymergatan 13 lgh 1202 (visa karta
)
195 57 MÄRSTA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
FoFservices AB Kontakt
Muhammad Umair Me_umair@yahoo.com 0729359373 Jobbnummer
9082987