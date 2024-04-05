Tax and Transfer Pricing Controller
2024-04-05
Alimak Group is a global provider of sustainable vertical access and working at height solutions, listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. With a presence in more than 120 countries, the Group develops, manufactures, sells and services vertical access and working at height solutions with focus on adding customer value through enhanced safety, higher productivity and improved cost efficiency.
We are now looking for a Tax and Transfer Pricing Controller to join our head office in central Stockholm. This is an opportunity for you who would like to work for a market leading company in an international environment.
About the role
As Tax and Transfer Pricing Controller at Alimak Group you will be part of our Group Tax & Legal team. You will also have a close collaboration with our five business divisions and provide support and advice to them on tax and transfer pricing matters. Our overall objectives involve identifying opportunities, mitigating risks, and ensuring compliance in the tax and transfer pricing domain. Simultaneously, we aim to optimize the Group 's tax burden while adhering to legal constraints. We continuously enhance our processes related to transfer pricing and taxation.
Responsibilities
* Support the business divisions in setting and maintaining their transfer pricing policies
* Manage transfer pricing documentation and ensure filings are made in due time
* Monitor developments in tax and transfer pricing regulations
* Support internal invoicing procedures, e.g. the management fee process
* Support Group Treasury on transfer pricing matters relating to internal financial transactions
* Prepare the group for country-by-country and Pillar II reporting
* Support in tax structuring projects and M&A activities
* Support in tax audits and tax litigations
* Support Group Reporting in monitoring the tax reporting in quarterly closings
* Support in various projects within the CFO-organization
This position is located at our headquarters in Stockholm, you will report to our Head of Group Tax and Legal.
About you
We are seeking candidates who meet the following criteria:
* Holds a university degree in finance and/or law.
* Possesses a minimum of three years of experience in transfer pricing/tax matters, gained either through a consultancy role or an in-house tax function within a multinational company.
* Demonstrates comfort in handling numbers and analyzing financial reports.
* Exhibits strong system skills, including proficiency in Excel.
* Shows interest in data, processes, technology and has good project management skills.
* Maintains a positive and curious attitude, with the ability to collaborate and communicate effectively with colleagues worldwide.
* Is open to learning new things and approaches tasks pragmatically.
* Has excellent communication skills in English. Knowledge of Swedish and French is a plus.
What we offer
You will get a great opportunity to develop further in a role with varying tasks at a global and fast-growing company. You will work independently and since this is a new role you will, in collaboration with your manager, be able to influence the contents of the role. At Alimak Group we know that people are our most valuable asset and the key to our future success. We believe in an environment that allows our people to inspire new ways of thinking and new ways of working; an environment that is inclusive, where our people can influence and make a difference.
How to apply
In this recruitment process, Alimak Group is supported by Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB. Interviews will be carried out as applications are received, so please apply (in Swedish or in English) as soon as possible via www.jurek.se.
Please note that we do not accept applications by mail. For any questions, please contact recruitment consultant Marie Källström by email at marie.kallstrom@jurek.se
About Alimak
Alimak Group is a global leader and pioneer in the design and manufacture of vertical access and working at height solutions for industrial and construction industries. The Group has a large installed base of elevators, service lifts, temporary and permanent hoists and platforms and building maintenance units around the world.
