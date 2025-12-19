Talent & Performance Manager
Boliden Mineral AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-12-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Boliden Mineral AB i Stockholm
, Hedemora
, Landskrona
, Lycksele
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
Boliden is a high-tech metals company with its own mines and smelters that works long-term to guarantee society's access to base and precious metals. For a century, our work has been part of the value chains that have shaped modern society. At Boliden, we know that the metals we mine and make available will continue to play a crucial role in the future - what matters is how we produce them. Become a part of us and drive change for generations to come.
Join us and shape the future of one of Sweden's most exciting industrial operations!
We are looking for a Talent & Performance Manager who will play a key role in developing people, driving capability growth, and strengthening our culture of high performance. In this position, you will lead key talent initiatives, build strong partnerships across the organization, and ensure that our people strategies truly support our long-term ambitions. This is your opportunity to influence, elevate, and contribute to an environment where innovation, learning, and sustainability go hand in hand.
Your opportunity
Together with the Group Talent team, you will play a central role in shaping how the organization attracts, develops, aligns, and retains its people. In the role of Talent & Performance Manager, you will design and implement strategies that drive capability growth, strengthen performance management and succession planning, foster a high-performing and inclusive culture, and leverage data-driven insights to support informed and impactful people decisions across Boliden.
Your main responsibilities include:
Ensure an annual performance and development process that supports strategy execution and internal career progression.
Strengthen Boliden's leadership pipeline by driving the process for identifying future top successors.
Develop and maintain Boliden's talent pipeline by identifying key talents and enabling managers to proactively develop and retain them.
Promote diversity, equity and inclusion to unlock business potential across Boliden's operations.
Who you will work with
In this role, you will be part of Group Talent and report directly to the Head of Talent. You will serve as the expert leading the Talent & Performance function and collaborate closely with the Talent team, which comprises Talent Acquisition, Employer Branding/Early Careers, and Learning & Development. The position is primarily based at the head office in Stockholm, but it is also possible to work from one of Boliden's other locations.
What you will do
Lead the group-wide Talent & Performance agenda, including strategy, roadmap, KPIs and continuous improvement.
Strengthen Boliden's talent and leadership pipelines by assessing capability needs, driving talent strategies, and enabling career and succession planning.
Develop and implement core T&P processes (performance management, talent reviews, succession planning) and ensure strong global-to-local execution through T&P capability networks.
Provide expert support to HRBPs and leaders on performance, talent development, and data-driven people decisions.
Advise and coach HR and management on T&P priorities as well as DEI initiatives to support a high-performing, inclusive culture.
What you bring
University degree in Human Resources, Organizational Psychology, Business Administration, Learning & Development, or another relevant field supporting Talent & Performance.
Extensive HR experience with strong expertise in strategic HR, Talent & Performance Management, and DEI, combined with proven experience in a corporate HR specialist role, preferably in an international context, and solid business acumen.
Continuous improvement and digital mindset, with the ability to identify gaps, design simple and effective solutions, and drive adoption of digital HR tools; comfortable working with data.
Strong analytical, communication and coaching skills, with experience in people analytics/HR metrics and confidence in partnering with HRBPs, leaders, and external stakeholders.
Insight-driven and externally curious, staying updated on trends and best practices within Talent & Performance and DEI.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken. Proficiency in Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, or Portuguese is considered an asset.
Why work with us
At Boliden, we believe in promoting a workplace where care, courage, and responsibility are central to everything we do. We offer a workplace where we believe in collaboration and where what you contribute will have a direct impact on future generations. We are a company made up of responsible and creative people all working towards the same vision; to become the most sustainable and respected metal supplier in the world.
Apply today to be part of something truly meaningful!
At Boliden, diversity and inclusion are drivers of innovation. We know that different perspectives and experiences strengthen us and help us stay at the forefront of an important and exciting industry. Therefore, we encourage applications from people with diverse backgrounds and viewpoints. Together, we build a workplace where everyone can feel safe and inspired to reach their full potential.
Want to know more about the position? Contact hiring manager - Mélanie Massaro-Goetz, Head of Talent, Melanie.Massaro-Goetz@boliden.com
.
Questions about the application are answered by our Talent Acquisition Partner, Pernilla Åkerblom, Pernilla.Akerblom@boliden.com
, + 46 73-023 69 61.
For union information, please contact Mats Lindblom, SACO, +46 73-350 04 19, Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, +46 70-541 83 93 eller Peter Markström, Ledarna, +46 910-77 40 09.
Welcome to submit your application no later than January 11, 2026.
As part of Boliden's qualitative recruitment efforts and systematic safety work, background checks will be included in the recruitment process.
If you are a representative of a recruiting company, please refrain from contacting us about this advertisement. We appreciate your consideration. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Boliden Mineral AB
(org.nr 556231-6850), https://www.boliden.com/career/ Jobbnummer
9657887