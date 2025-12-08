Talent Acquisition Specialist
Are you a driven Recruitment Specialist looking to make a real impact at one of Sweden's leading telecom companies? We are looking for a Talent Acquisition Specialist for a one-year assignment to cover a parental leave. You will thrive in our inclusive, team-driven culture, managing comprehensive recruitment processes and smaller projects, leveraging data and market intelligence to optimize our recruitment processes and provide strategic advice on talent attraction.
About the job
As part of Tele2's
Talent Acquisition team, you'll play a key role in securing our most important
asset: our people. From our creative and flexible headquarters in Kista, you'll
work closely with our business units to attract, evaluate, and hire the talent
that drives our growth.
Your main mission
will be to support our store expansion by ensuring that new locations are
staffed with the right people at the right time. Alongside this, you'll lead
full-cycle recruitment processes, contribute to sourcing and search
initiatives, and act as a trusted advisor to hiring managers.
In this role, you will:
- Understand and proactively
support current and future competence needs across the business.
- Drive end-to-end recruitment
- from sourcing and interviews to offers and signing.
- Build strong talent pipelines
and provide market insights to hiring managers.
- Support large-scale store
recruitment as we continue to expand.
- Manage key administrative
tasks, including employment contracts.
- Contribute to recruitment for
roles within IT/Tech and other central functions.
Who you are
You are a structured
and proactive recruiter who thrives in a fast-paced environment and enjoys
managing several processes at once. As a trusted advisor, you build strong
relationships and communicate confidently with both candidates and hiring
managers.
You'll bring:
- A few years of experience in
full-cycle recruitment within Talent Acquisition, in-house or as a
consultant.
- Strong sourcing and
headhunting skills, ideally with experience using LinkedIn Recruiter.
- Experience from high-volume
or fast-paced recruitment environments.
- The ability to coordinate
assignments and keep multiple processes on track.
- Excellent communication
skills in Swedish and English.
It's a plus if you have:
- Experience with retail or
store recruitment.
- Exposure to HR
administration, particularly employment contracts.
- Experience with ATS systems such as Jobylon or SAP.
You're an energetic,
business-minded doer who loves connecting people with opportunities. With
strong collaboration skills and a consultative mindset, you push initiatives
forward and contribute to meaningful business impact.
A few words from the manager
As part of our Talent team, you will act as a senior advisor to our business in the field of recruitment. Your expertise is highly valued as you advise, support, challenge, and collaborate with a wide range of stakeholders and units within the organization. Our Talent team thrives when working together; we ensure we collaborate and work smart to meet the business's needs. We believe you are a true team player who flourishes in a fast-moving business where change is constant, and speed is essential for success.
Why Tele2
-
We believe in fostering a creative and flexible work environment. You will be part of a culture where teamwork and inclusion are leading the way forward, a place where you bring your whole self to work as the unique person you are. We are committed to building a company that values diversity in all its forms.
-
Every employee is important for the company's success and you will always have an impact through your work with opportunities for growth and development through internal paths.
-
At Tele2, we work hard to our commitment to lead in sustainability, which has made us a climate leader in Europe according to Financial Times. Sweden's most sustainable company and ranked 37th globally by Time Magazine and Statista on their inaugural World's Most Sustainable Companies list, featuring 500 companies from more than 30 countries. We keep reaching new goals as we are bound to shift to a circular economy.
Interest and applicationThis is a one-year assignment to cover a parental leave. The position is based at our Headquarters in Kista.
Would you like to be a part of the Tele2s value-driven and including culture? Then hit the "apply now" button and let's find out if we're a match!
Please note that in compliance with personal data management regulations (GDPR), we are unable to accept CVs via email.
Warmly welcome to submit your application! To ensure an inclusive and fair recruitment process, we focus on your experiences and skills. Therefore, Tele2 has chosen not to consider cover letters. Instead, we kindly ask you to answer the screening questions included in the application form.
As a step in the recruitment process, Tele2 performs a background check on final candidates.
