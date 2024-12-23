Talent Acquisition Specialist
2024-12-23
Do you believe that recruitment needs to evolve beyond the traditional ways of working? Do you enjoy the business partnering aspect of recruitment, and have the skillset to guide, influence and drive a proactive recruitment process? This is the role for you!
Your role
Saabs recruitment unit has an expert team who build long term relationships in order to attract and recruit passive candidates. Targeting talents from various occupational groups, reversing the recruitment process, the team works proactively to reach Saabs most critical competences.
The team is also responsible for attracting new talent and recruiting recent graduates to Saabs introduction program.
Your role will be to attract the best people within the tech industry, maintain a strong employer brand, and ensure great relationships with both candidates and internal stakeholders. You will not only have the freedom and responsibility to plan your own work, you can also expect a challenging future, continues learning and a great deal of fun!
Responsibilities:
* Partner with managers to meet hiring needs and act as a trusted advisor
* Identify qualified candidates via search and proactively create and maintain a candidate network
* Lead end-to-end recruitment processes in order to attract our most critical competences
* Full ownership of broader job-ads that are linked to social media campaigns
* Ensure a professional, high-quality recruitment process with an excellent candidate experience
Opportunities & growth :
With your seniority, we look forward to you sharing your expertise. Depending on what interests you, you'll also have the chance to dive into different projects, like enhancing our employer brand, developing our team and the business, exploring new ways of working, joining networking events and helping us shape our future strategic partnerships. And of course, we're open to any other ideas you may have! We offer an exciting future with plenty of room to grow, all tailored to your career goals.
Your profile
You have a bachelor's degree in HR or similar and about 5-10 years of experience working with recruitment in a competitive market. You have a proven track record of collaborating closely with hiring managers and have the ability to build successful relationships.
You are structured, flexible, and resilient, with a strategic mindset and the ability to see the big picture. As a self-starter with strong communication skills, you have the capacity to guide, influence, and drive recruitment initiatives while aiming for the long-term goals. At Saab we value close teamwork. We cooperate well with others, like sharing our knowledge and support our colleagues in their daily work.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here
