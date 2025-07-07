Talent Acquisition Coordinator
2025-07-07
Key Requirements:
• 3rd Level Qualification in a Business or related field
• 2- years plus experience in a similar role
• Knowledge of MS Office, experience with HR/recruitment management systems & procedures
• Ability to work independently, prioritise workload and carry out multiple tasks simultaneously.
Key Skills:
• Attention to detail and accuracy
• Excellence in execution, ensuring all tasks assigned are fully completed
• Business acumen and commercial awareness
• Strong communication skills (verbal and written)
• Ability to work under pressure in a fast-paced environment
• Ability to multitask
• High level of confidentiality and discretion
Key Responsibilities:
Reporting to the Group Talent Acquisition Manager, the key responsibilities of the role will include but will not be limited to the following:
• Work collaboratively with the Group Talent Acquisition Manager and Talent Specialists to support operational excellence and compliance.
• Work collaboratively with the wider HR team.
• Support the continuous development of Collen end to end recruitment & talent acquisition strategy including workforce planning & sourcing of key talent.
• Assist & administer the advertising of roles; the job board; digital media; shortlisting candidates; pre-interview screening, arranging interviews; completing reference checks and administering job offers.
• Support a fair recruitment process.
• Assist with the administration of pre-boarding & on-boarding of personnel.
• Assist with the administration of off-boarding/ transferring personnel internally in the organization.
• Arrange travel, accommodation and logistics for personnel where required.
• Administer the accurate recording of personnel data.
• Keep up to date on industry trends & bring forward recommendations to management in line with the overall company strategic direction.
• Keep up to date with and adhere to employment legislation in the country of operations.
• Assist with developing, updating & formatting job descriptions.
• Host, Attend & represent Collen at external recruitment and marketing events as required.
• Build a professional rapport with preferred suppliers.
• Promote & foster the Collen core values and a culture of wellness at work.
• Handle communication with a high degree of professionalism and confidentiality, knowledge of GDPR.
• Champion a culture of leading by example and applying best practice to the role and in your undertaking of the role.
• Champion Collen people and HR practices and policies. Direct questions on these areas to those best placed to provide solutions.
• Develop recruitment acumen, expertise and awareness of the recruitment market.
The key individual will be articulate with good time management skills. Will possess the ability to work independently and to prioritise tasks while maintaining good communication and engagement with the wider organisation. Så ansöker du
