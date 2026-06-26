Systems Engineer Sensor Systems
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2026-06-26
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Systems Engineer Sensor Systems
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
As a systems engineer your days are varied and full of problem-solving. You will work with one or several of the sensor systems of the surface ship. You will be the point of contact regarding this system and will work closely with designers and cross-functional specialists as well as with our purchasing and production departments to ensure that your system will deliver the intended information to the crew and to other systems that request the information. Furthermore, you will have extensive contacts with our customers and our suppliers.
You will take the system through the process of defining the required system capabilities, transforming these into clear and verifiable requirements, selecting a system supplier, supporting the physical and infological integration of the system and its components into the surface ship, and verifying that the system requirements are fulfilled.
The main tasks are
Ensuring that the system requirements are taken into account during the ship design process
Ensuring that system related issues are addressed and solved as needed
Ensuring that all stakeholders have the relevant information about the system
Ensuring that the required documentation is produced, approved and properly managed
Planning, participating in and documenting system acceptance tests
You report to Head of Mission System section and will work from our central and coastal office in Karlskrona. The role includes business travels both within Sweden and abroad.
Your profile
This is a job for you who are action oriented and have high self-motivation. To thrive in the role you are an influential person with great communication skills and a keen interest in complex technology. You are used to efficiently collaborating with colleagues and stakeholders both within and outside the company. You are structured, have a systematic approach, and the ability to grasp complex issues and create solutions to unexpected challenges on short notice. As a systems engineer you will from time to time have to make decisions also when comprehensive information is not yet available. Then you rely on your sound technical judgment to find a good way forward.
Required skills
Master of Science or Bachelor of Science degree in a relevant field or equal education/experience
Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written
Desired skills
Project management experience
Experience in building and maintaining long-lasting professional relationships
Experience from working as a systems engineer or with the tasks mentioned above in a similar role
Driving license
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Styrmansgatan 1 (visa karta
)
371 30 KARLSKRONA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Saab Jobbnummer
9981486