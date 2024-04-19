Systems Developer
Sandvik AB / Datajobb / Sandviken Visa alla datajobb i Sandviken
2024-04-19
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik AB i Sandviken
, Hedemora
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have a passion for front-end user experience and a track record of delivering intuitive and elegant designs? We're now looking for a Systems Developer to join our diverse and collaborative team at Sandvik Group IT!
Some words about us
At Sandvik, we're going through a major digital shift with the objective of becoming an industry leader within digital solutions and to enable operational excellence through digitalization. We welcome you to a collaborative and supportive work environment where you get to grow and develop - read more about our culture on our career site! We look forward to hearing from you!
Your mission
Working closely with our product technology team, you develop aesthetic and functional application features that meet the end user's needs and create an amazing experience. You're responsible for the design and implementation of user-driven interfaces for .net web portals.
Included in your role is to:
Collaborate with peers on design requirements and features and UI interactions.
Design, implement and maintain UI designs.
Instrument, maintain, and analyze tracking metrics within the application to identify pain points and guide improvements.
Optimize designs for maximum scalability and speed.
Harmonize user experience through the consolidation of reusable components.
Participate in the design of UI processes and tools.
Stay up-to-date with industry trends and tools.
Advocate for great usability and best practices.
This position is based in Sandviken or Stockholm, Sweden and allows for a hybrid work schedule.
Your profile
We're looking for a developer with great UI design skills - including creating wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows, and site maps. You're used to working in agile/scrum development processes and good at solving problems creatively and effectively. With your great communication skills, you easily present designs and sell solutions to various stakeholders. As we're a global organization, you need good skills in English, both written and verbal.
You need skills and experience within:
Web development languages like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
Application programming languages like C#,.Net, AJAX.
Advantageous: Design software like Photoshop, Illustrator, Flash, and Flex.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Swati Falak, recruiting manager, swati.falak@sandvik.com
We have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Anders Rönnqvist, Unionen, +46 (0)70 616 41 21
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist
Gustaf Sjögren
How to apply
Send your application no later than May 5, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0066166.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2023 the Group had approximately 41 ,000 employees and revenues of about 127 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Högbovägen 45 (visa karta
)
811 81 SANDVIKEN Arbetsplats
Sandvik IT Services - Sandviken Jobbnummer
8624214