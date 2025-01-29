Systems Designer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
We are a group of engineers with a lot of energy and great collaboration working together on delivering Overhead consoles and reading lamps including technology to detect people inside the car.
Roof Zone Module group is a part of the Interior Trim & Systems department consisting of approximately 130 engineers organized into groups developing components and functions within the following areas: Internal Perception, Interior Lighting, Acoustics & Floor, Compartment Trim & Overhead system, Accessories & Special Vehicles and Roof.
What you'll do
* You will create a System Design of software and signaling in an Automotive domain.
* Setting the System Design will be a tight collaboration with Software Developers and Testers, where you together will iterate until the desired functionality is achieved.
* Analyze and document high-level (Product) requirements.
* Align with stakeholders and suppliers regarding requirements.
* Flow down high-level requirements into Module and Software low-level requirements for in-house and supplier software specification.
* Collaborate with System Safety engineers to produce Safety work products (Functional Safety ISO26262).
* Create System Change Requests and Signal Database changes.
What you'll bring
We are looking for you who have a M.Sc. or B.Sc. degree in Electronics, Software, Mechatronics or equivalent. You have previous experience of Automotive Software System Design and Functional Safety (ISO 26262).
Meritorious Experience:
* System Weaver
* Elektra
* In vehicle communication networks (eg. LIN, CAN, Ethernet)
* SOTIF (ISO 21448)
* Different sensors technologies and applications of Sensor Fusion.
* AI Machine Learning
On a personal level we are looking for a creative, curious and people-oriented Developer that can be flexible with different products and tasks. This role requires you to have great communication skills and fluency in English. You need to have the capacity to drive several issues simultaneously and work in a structured way. You are together with your team accountable for all your deliveries according to the project time plan. It is crucial to have good skills in both networking and working cross-functional since collaboration with internal and external stakeholders will be part of your daily work. Ersättning
